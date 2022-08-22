The Local Employers Assistance Program was created to assist small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing either grants or loans to qualified businesses. More than $60 million was pumped into the program, a combination of federal relief funding and local money. The Guam Economic Development Authority has processed more than 1,200 applications, less than 1,000 of which were deemed eligible.

The program was largely intended to maintain employment as the island's economy sought to rise out of the shadow of the pandemic. Loans could be used for business operating expenses with a focus on ensuring that adequate resources were available to maintain and possibly increase employment. Loans may be forgiven if at least 60% of all proceeds are used for eligible employee wage and benefit costs. The majority of the LEAP recipients have been restaurants, taxi services, retail stores and other businesses that draw from or are fueled by the tourism industry, the main industry on Guam.

Kathleen Bristol, president of A.B. Sports Inc., one of the larger program awardees, said LEAP has been "instrumental" for her company. LEAP funding has gone mostly to maintaining employee wages and benefits, as well as lease payments for the business. Bristol said she didn't know if the company's doors would be open without the money.

There is a convergence of factors affecting the business, however, including supply chain issues, according to Bristol. And looking ahead, she doesn't see tourism coming back "with a bang" for at least a year.

"Right now, I think we're kind of just taking it day by day and trying to remain flexible. I don't foresee anything, at least for our business, I don't really foresee it getting much better for at least another nine months to 12 months," Bristol said. "I'm looking to next year, early 2024, end of 2023, ... We've ridden it out so far. And the infusion of money into Guam and into businesses and this LEAP program, I think that will allow us to survive it through the next year or through this year, ... I just don't think the return to normal is right around the corner."

Guam Department of Labor chief economist Gary Hiles predicts it will take at least another year for economic recovery to reach pre-pandemic levels, although he notes that substantial recovery continues to take place.

"The economy is essentially reopened to tourism with entry requirements including quarantines and COVID testing ended. Guam's largest visitor market, South Korea, as well as Japan, have relaxed tourist travel restrictions and the pace of recovery from both of these markets is accelerating. Therefore, I anticipate that the trend of increased employment and hours worked experienced in recent quarters to continue," Hiles said.

While the island is eager to see the benefits of an industry getting back on its feet, some businesses have to contend with more significant blows to their operations.

Hafa Adai Shooting Gallery is another awardee of the LEAP program. Supervisor Robert Chon said the business caters largely to tourists.

"There's not many tourists that are coming in. So, we're still really struggling month to month. We have to get our rent ready. And, as you know, a shooting range, ammunition on Guam is just really scarce," Chon said, adding that most of the company's concern is over the cost of rent and utilities.

Chon said the company had to let go a couple of employees, and kept the most senior staff. The family-owned business is a small operation, with about six employees in total, and did come close to shutting down during the pandemic. Before the LEAP benefits, Chon said, family members who were laid off helped sustain the business by chipping in money from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The business might be able to maintain its employees for a maximum of four to six months out, Chon said.

"I know Japanese (tourists) are starting to come in, but, the thing is, they come in, but they tend to lean more towards to vacationing instead of spending money. They're very conservative with their money," Chon said.

Employment and trends

The latest employment and unemployment reports out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics at DOL are dated December 2021. Hiles said more recent reports are on the way. But, from the December reports, the unemployment rate on Guam was 7.2%, a reduction of 12.2 percentage points from December 2020, but up 3.6 percentage points from September 2019, pre-pandemic.

According to Hiles, pandemic-related job losses caused Guam employment to dip to its lowest level in September 2020, and unemployment reached a record high of 19.4% in December 2020.

"Guam employment since then has continued to recover every quarter while the unemployment rate continued to fall. In comparison to December 2020, average weekly hours paid increased from 32.9 to 36.0 and average weekly earnings increased from $546.85 to $588.17. Not only has the number of employees working continued to increase, reduced hours due to less business have continued to recover toward pre-pandemic levels," Hiles said.

Tourism lagged, but construction is booming

University of Guam economics professor Roseann M. Jones noted that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that construction and extraction accounted for nearly 10% of jobs on Guam. It even beat out food and service occupations by a few percentage points. Local pay for construction was about 30% lower than the national average, however. That appeared to hold true for most of the employment categories.

"This difference may be attributed to the diversity of employment and income opportunity in the U.S. The structure of Guam’s economy is more narrowly framed with private employment in tourism and defense sectors," Jones said.

Hiles made note of increasing rates of construction activity and employment on Guam, which he said are driven by a strong showing in civilian project permits, as well as the number and size of military construction projects.

"Building permits, ... through July 2022, the first ten months of the fiscal year, exceed $452.2 million. The civilian construction is primarily in the housing, commercial and local government categories. This level of building permits has not been reached in any year in over two decades. Similarly, (Department of Defense) construction contracts for the first ten months of fiscal year 2022 reached nearly $752 million. This substantially exceeds all other years since we began recording these statistics in 1995," Hiles said, adding that civilian and military construction projects permitted and awarded this fiscal year exceed $1.2 billion.

"This is the highest dollar amount of permitted and contracted construction ever recorded on Guam. During the Tumon Bay hotel building boom in the 1990s, the highest dollar value of building permits recorded for a fiscal year was fiscal 1991 at $853 million," Hiles said.

Jones noted that prolonged declines in the travel and tourism sector from 2019 indicate a "structural change" in Guam’s economy, with a shift in employment "toward the defense sector, particularly in construction, but other job categories as well." But there are also anecdotal reports of employment migration out of Guam, she said.

Challenges

"With job growth stalled in tourism from 2019 levels, Guam workers look to employment opportunities in local defense or public sector jobs. Anecdotal reports of employment migration from Guam to the U.S. mainland are surfacing for reasons of higher wage/benefits and lower costs of living, particularly for families with established families living elsewhere," Jones said.

Guam's population has dropped, now estimated at 153,836 by the 2020 census, from a prior estimation at nearly 160,000 a decade ago.

"The demographic profile, particularly age distribution of Guam residents from the 2020 census, has not been published," Jones said. "One indicator of longer-term economic growth is the availability of a young and skilled workforce. Again, anecdotal reports from Guam businesses indicate that they are having difficulty recruiting and, more importantly, retaining a skilled workforce."

LEAP and data gathering

For the recipients of the LEAP program, GEDA is at the beginning stages of the loan forgiveness process. There are 222 applicants, those that received between $50,001 and a max of $300,000, that would need to go through the process.

Awards to more than 680 recipients, a maximum of $50,000, were treated as grants instead of loans, according to GEDA Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola.

GEDA has spent just about all of the money in the LEAP program and likely doesn't have enough for a second round of funding, she added.

"We'd like to actually collect numbers to see how recovery is going. We can't rely on the report of one anecdotal or two anecdotal examples. We really do need hard data to determine how serious the situation is," Mendiola said. "Our very first pandemic assistance grant program touched over 2,500 businesses. And this one, we had 900 eligible. My thoughts are if you go from 2,500 that need help to 900, ... hopefully, we're at the point where fewer than 900 need help. We just need to figure how many businesses those are and where we can go from here."

Mendiola said she'd like to collect Business Privilege Tax numbers up to the current time to assess a percentage of businesses still needing assistance.

"What we'd ideally like to do is we'd like to look at 10% to 15% of recipients of all of our programs. We'd like to overweight the tourism industry, meaning we'd like to examine more tourism businesses than any others. And then from there, we'd like to see their (BPT) numbers they're reporting," Mendiola added.