June Aguon voted for only seven senatorial candidates for the 15-seat Legislature on Saturday.

Aguon, 66, was among the hundreds of citizens who took advantage of early voting at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo.

"It's a stressful year," she said. "I think there's only a few candidates I believe would help Guam recover faster from the pandemic."

Concerns with candidates' qualifications and overall abilities were a common thread among those who spoke to The Guam Daily Post on Saturday.

Tamuning resident Norman Chang, 67, said the Guam Election Commission's early voting process is "very efficient" and "safe," but it was the candidates that worried him much more than COVID-19.

"I voted for only six senator candidates," Chang said. "We don't have enough qualified candidates for senator."

Louis Torres, 58, said he only had nine names for the senatorial slate, but was able to check the right number of candidates for all the other races fast.

"I just think that the others don't deserve my vote," he said.

When polls closed at 4 p.m. on Saturday, a little more than 850 early voters from different villages were served, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

For at least the first few hours, more voters chose walking into the voting site rather than voting curbside, she said.

Saturday's tally brings to about 5,340 the total number of early voters for the 2020 general election so far.

Guam has about 56,280 registered voters, according to the Sept. 25 data.

Safer option

The government expanded the early voting period to avoid long lines and crowds on Election Day, Nov. 3. Officials hope to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 while at the same time ensuring everyone gets a chance to exercise their right to vote.

Franklin Caaling, 58, and his wife Leonarda and their son Filmore, 29, said voting early is a much safer option than voting on Election Day where it could get crowded.

The father said he voted for only eight senators but was able to vote for the maximum number of candidates for all the other races.

Yigo resident Lou Klitzkie brought three of her friends to vote early, right after they went to church Saturday morning. Klitzkie said she believes it's safer to vote early to avoid crowds of people on Nov. 3.

While Saturday's early voting was at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, GEC made sure candidates' hospitality tents were only by the Simon Sanchez High School area.

Despite the mostly scorching Saturday heat, the candidates and their supporters were undeterred and graciously waved at motorists going to and from the voting area.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the early voting satellite location will be at Okkodo High School in Dededo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's on a first-come, first-served basis.