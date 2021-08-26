The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation on Wednesday released its official guidance for the All RISE economic relief program.

The application window opens on Sept. 1 online and through a drive-thru line and walk-up service at Rev and Tax.

To qualify, individuals must:

• have a validly filed and processed Guam income tax return for 2020 with adjusted gross income of no more than $40,000 in the case of an individual return or no more than $80,000 in the case of a joint return.

• certify that their household experienced a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and that they were residents of Guam in 2020.

• submit Form 8821.

• elect to receive payments under this program in lieu of any payments that may be available under the RISE Act, Executive Order No. 2021-11, and Bill Nos. 75-36 and 164-36.

• indicate whether they have attached a completed Form 8821 with all required information.

• if married filing jointly, indicate whether you have attached a complete Form 8821 for your spouse.

Getting the form

Rev and Tax will announce to the public once the forms are available.

• Paper copies of the All RISE Application with Form 8821 will be available prior to Sept. 1. DRT will advise once they are available.

• Paper forms will be available at mayors' offices or their designated locations such as village community centers

• Guam public libraries

• DISID Office, DNA Building Suite 702

• The application form can also be downloaded from www.myguamtax.com.

Getting help

If you do not have online access, computers will be available at the various Guam public library branches.

Applications will not be accepted by mail, dropbox, or email according to Rev and Tax.