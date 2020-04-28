Pandemic unemployment aid not for everyone who got pay cuts

A Guam worker who lost their job or was furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to apply for federal unemployment aid of $345 to $945 a week, but those with reduced earnings do not necessarily qualify for the same relief.

The federal unemployment aid applies only to those who had a job, even if that person was working only a day per week or was making $100,000 a year, but was laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19.

However, for those who are able to keep their job amid the pandemic but at a lower rate or reduced hours compared to their pre-COVID-19 salary, they still need to meet an added criteria in order to qualify for aid.

Their reduced pay as a result of the pandemic needs to be "$345 or less a week," to qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

"It's the way the program is designed," Dell'Isola said.

Two programs, different criteria

There are two programs available. One is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance of $345 a week for up to 39 weeks, through Dec. 31.

The other is the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $600 a week, for periods between April and July 2020.

Individuals who receive at least $1 of PUA benefits for a week will also receive an additional $600 in FPUC benefits.

The complexity does not end there. If a still-working employee got a reduced pay of $340 a week because of COVID-19, that employee gets only $5 a week in PUA benefit for the duration of the pay cut.

However, that same employee getting $5 a week in PUA will also get an additional $600 a week if the pay reduction is between April and July.

After July, the same employee will only get their $5-a-week PUA benefit, but only for up to 39 weeks.

Employer loans

More than 500 of Guam's small businesses, however, got approved to receive forgivable loans from the federal government under the Payment Protection Program.

These small businesses have to use up to 75% of the loan to keep their employees or hire them back immediately.

This means those who were furloughed may have already been called back to work or are now getting paid though their employer's business is not fully reopened.

They will still qualify to get unemployment benefits retroactively for the weeks they were not working and not getting a salary, Dell'Isola said.

Employers have to certify that their employees lost their job or got furloughed, or got pay cuts as a result of the pandemic, as part of the application process for unemployment benefits.

Since the beginning, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Dell'Isola have talked about how complex these federal unemployment assistance programs are.

Guam does not have an existing unemployment program that states have, so the island has been creating one in a matter of months.

"We are standing up an 80-year program in a few months," Dell'Isola.

As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor had yet to get back to Guam Department of Labor on an FPUC agreement, among other things.

"There are many moving parts," Dell'Isola said.

Once everything is up and running, these unemployment programs could pump up to $900 million into Guam, based on initial estimates. It's the largest single unemployment aid for the island, Dell'Isola had said.

Attention: Employers

Guam Labor opened the registration for employers with employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

This week, Guam Labor will be rolling out the employer module so the same registered employers can start making a listing of their employees who had to be laid off, furloughed, or got a pay cut or reduced work hours because of the pandemic, Dell'Isola said.

Guam Labor will be issuing out more information and instructions on filing unemployment claims, once systems have been approved for use by U.S. Labor.

Both the PUA and FPUC are part of the more than $2 trillion federal relief package for states and territories to deal with COVID-19 and help their economies recover from the pandemic.

Besides the unemployment checks, Guam residents who filed tax returns in 2018 are also eligible to receive aid from the federal government via a one-time stimulus payment of up $1,200 for individual filers and up to $2,400 for joint filers, plus $500 per dependent child.

These are on top of the direct relief assistance to the government of Guam.