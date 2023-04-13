Panelists highlight success in green growth, sustainability

It was full steam ahead for the third day of the University of Guam 2023 Conference on Island Sustainability on Wednesday afternoon, as the Guam Green Growth biannual meeting filled the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

A Guam Green Growth (G3) panel convened to talk about the multitude of projects available for the community, as each panelist highlighted the successes of their projects.

“During COVID-19, there was just a huge surge in people who wanted to learn how to grow their own food and wanted the resources and the support to do that. And that has continued, so we haven’t really seen it go back down,” said Michelle Crisostomo, Guåhan Sustainable Culture co-founder and president.

With two established G3 gardens already developed and being maintained, Crisostomo said the new addition of the Dededo community garden has become another great space for residents to share.

“What’s really also nice is we are getting a lot of students coming in now very excited to be a part of the garden,” said Crisostomo. “We offer service learning at all of our project sites with a lot of our programs … but what’s really exciting is to see the students do want to come and they want to spend a lot of time in the garden.”

Crisostomo said the students even bring family members to join the experience.

“Their parents come, their siblings come, and they are starting to spend their afternoons in the gardens or even their weekends with us,” she said. “So that has definitely grown.”

Another panelist, G3 circular economy education coordinator Abby Crain, spoke on the Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub project located at the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

“We’ve also seen similar growth,” said Crain. “A lot of people picked up a lot of new hobbies during the pandemic – sewing, making things, and just wanting to do things to keep themselves busy during that quiet time. And so that’s kind of continued, and that’s where our workshop attendees are looking for activities that can teach them new skills and use the space with all these amazing tools that we have available.”

The project has three houses at the Chamorro Village: one to hold workshops and sell local goods produced at the Makerspace; a resource house for special plastics machines used to make products from plastic waste; and an industrial house for several types of 3D printers and power tools.

“The idea is to just get people to collaborate and work in the space, and try and look for solutions for our growing waste problem on the island,” said Crain.

A promising future

Nurturing the island’s youth and their awareness for the future of Guam is important to all who spoke during the panel, such as Lourdes “Mama Lou” Manglona.

“I have apprentices here now with me and we’re working together and they learn how they are going to be a yo’åmte,” said Manglona, a CHamoru traditional healer, or yo'åmte, with the UOG Center for Island Sustainability, and Sea Grant. “I can see that they can cook the medicine and they learn about the plant.”

She said things come naturally for the apprentices because when she looks at them and how they treat the plants, she sees the love and the inspiration to become the next generation of healers.

“I see a lot of people, they really believe in the medicine plant,” she added. “I’m very interested to teach our culture and the medicine because it is really effective, especially during COVID-19.”

The panel also included speakers such as Jace Blas, supervisor with the G3 Conservation Corps; Annania Nauta Kemp, project coordinator with UOG CIS; and Maria Louella Losinio, science communicator with UOG CIS/Sea Grant/Guam NSF EPSCoR.