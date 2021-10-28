The ongoing threat against commandos, female athletes and those in the LGBT community in Afghanistan has led to increased efforts to evacuate them from the country, and a plan currently underway could result in 22,000 Afghans being brought through Guam.

"I am here to get feedback so we can plan right," said Glenn Pangelinan, a retired U.S. Navy Special Warfare Intelligence chief.

He's back home on a fact-finding mission to find out how the island can become a place of refuge for thousands of Afghan allies and their families waiting to be evacuated since the Taliban's takeover.

Pangelinan, 47, grew up in Dededo and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. He was called back in August to assist Task Force Pineapple, a task force set up by a volunteer group of U.S. veterans.

"This is the place that makes the most sense. One, because it's U.S. soil. The three groups of interest – they can't just go get passports, and to bring them to U.S. soil allows them not to overstay their welcome, if you will," he said. "We don't want to highlight Guam so that everyone decides to bring people here. It's going to overwhelm things here. We can't take hundreds of thousands of people. You can't save them all. But we're looking to take the 22,000 not in one huge drive, but to take them in coordination with all these different organizations and maybe funnel through 2,000 at a time."

He added, "As they get their processing done, they come and stay like at the Nikko and take that up one month or two and then go to the U.S. on sponsorship with Task Force Pineapple."

He said there is no official timeline yet for the refugees' potential arrival.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pangelinan has been in talks with the Guam delegate's office and hopes to discuss the plan with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for her approval.

"I'm from here and I know what my family says and what the concerns are, but I needed to come here firsthand," he said. "It's really impactful to the locals here and they need to understand what we're dealing with and why, and that's what I'm here to do. There's always going to be concerns, but we can't commit to an operation without having a conversation with people who live here."

Part of larger resettlement plans

He said the idea is to relocate the groups to the island, have them undergo quarantine and address any other medical needs, then get them processed in the system with the Department of Homeland Security to prepare for their resettlement in the states.

"These guys are going to go off and become American citizens. There's no ands, ifs or buts about it. We owe them that. We give people asylum for helping us in some capacity, for all kinds of humanitarian reasons," he said. "But the one thing we have to remember is that these guys were trained by us. They are active-duty service members, if you will. Their wife and children, just like any active-duty member, it's the whole family that moves. Commando, wife and kids."

As of late Wednesday, Adelup officials said the governor is not yet scheduled to meet with Pangelinan.