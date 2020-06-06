The Guam High School Panthers class of 2020 with their families gathered at Paseo on Friday afternoon, hair flowing and white gowns fluttering as the ocean breeze blew – almost as though blessing this group of seniors on a very special day.

“Today we are celebrating our class of 2020’s graduation,” said Guam High School Principal Jason Sheedy. “We have 88 seniors who are graduating. We are doing a motorcade up to Naval Hospital to Guam High … and we’re going to do a handout of their diplomas and we’re going to celebrate their accomplishments for this school year. ... Go Panthers!”

The motorcade vehicles were decorated with balloons, ribbons, streamers and posters of graduates in their football or basketball uniforms, or their favorite outfits.

The line of festive vehicles drove around Paseo, wove through the streets of Hagåtña, then made its way up the hill toward Naval Hospital. They were greeted by well-wishers lining the roadside between Government House and Naval Hospital, holding balloons and signs of congratulation and shouting their words of encouragement to the graduates.

Once on campus, they drove forward, slowly. The strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" floated through the air. As each car drove up to the platform, the graduate's name blared over the field, triggering more cheers and honks of congratulations from waiting families.

Sheedy, in an earlier interview, acknowledged that this year’s graduation ceremony was certainly different from anything they’d done before.

“I want you to know I’m very proud of you and I’m very happy for your successes this year. It’s been a tough end of the school year and you’ve stuck it out. You’ve worked hard and you’ve done everything we’ve asked of you,” Sheedy said. “You’ve earned that diploma. … We look forward to seeing the great things you’re doing in this world.”