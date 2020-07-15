Paper checks among $54M for release

Alvin A. Dela Cruz, 37, has been struggling since a March 5 furlough from his job at an auto detail shop, followed by a "really frustrating" wait for a paper check since June.

"It was the hardest four months I ever been through, from really budgeting every single coin to sometimes selling personal items I'm not using anymore, on Facebook," he told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

He was renting an apartment prior to the pandemic, but because of financial hardships, he moved back to his parents' house.

Dela Cruz is one of 34,000-plus workers who have been laid off, furloughed or experienced work hour reductions since March as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those displaced workers, 30,072 have filed initial unemployment claims as of Tuesday, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator with Labor.

People who filed for federal unemployment claims around the same time Dela Cruz did already got theirs through direct bank deposit, but he's still waiting for his paper check.

"It's really frustrating when you see others that filed the same day or after got their direct deposit," he said. "I thought it was based on a first-in, first-out basis."

So when the Guam Department of Labor announced on Tuesday that $54 million will be released next week, inclusive of $14.5 million in paper check claims since the start of the program, Dela Cruz felt relieved "knowing it's coming soon."

"First priority is bills not for just myself but for my parents, too. I want to make sure we are up to date on everything that we need to, just in case there is another quarantine shutdown," he said.

Largest batch of payments

Guam Labor announced a requested drawdown for its fifth and largest batch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance aid, worth more than $54 million:

• $35.8 million will go toward direct deposit claims.

• $14.5 million will go toward paper check claims.

• $4.5 million will go toward taxes.

This will pay out cleared claims filed through June 24, including electronic transfers and paper checks.

This will also be the first time displaced workers who opted for a paper check will receive their PUA benefits in their mailboxes, by "next week."

For weeks, PUA applicants who opted for a paper check payment have been calling for fairness.

Dela Cruz said it was only a few days ago when he was called back to work, "so that took some weight off my shoulders," after four months without work.

According to the Department of Administration, banks should expect to start to receive funds by direct deposit on Monday.

People can expect checks to be mailed out on July 22, as July 21 will be a holiday.

To date, Labor and DOA have manually processed close to 700 checks, Labor said.

Excess payments

The fifth batch of payments also includes those whose electronic payments were declined due to incorrect account information.

One of those that will get their paper checks as a result of an issue with a prior bank account is Emerson Uy, 27.

But Labor also told him that when he gets his paper check, he would have to return it to Labor because the check reflects an excess amount.

"Labor told me to return the check and wait for the bank deposit instead, which will have the right amount," Uy said on Thursday.

Despite further complications, he said he's glad to be receiving his PUA benefits soon. He said he was furloughed from March 21 to May.

"It's been hard. I survived with canned goods but my bills have piled up," he said. "My father has been helping me with my housing and car payment but he's also been very sick and I don't want him to worry too much about me. I owe him a lot."

$195M into the economy

Next week's payments will bring the total amount of PUA payments to $195.5 million, with a total of $16 million going to taxes, Labor said.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola, in a statement on Tuesday, said his department "appreciates DOA working with us to get payments out."

"I also have to thank the dedication and hard work of my staff. I feel the payment process is moving smoothly now, and batches for electronic and paper check payments should process weekly," Dell’Isola said.

He said Labor also continues to be "aggressive toward helping claimants that have issues with their applications."

"This week we corrected more than 1,000 claims with problems ... $195 million is a lot of money to pump into the economy and help our people during this pandemic and their time of need,” Dell’Isola added.

The PUA processing center at Guam Community College and libraries are still open for in-person help with applications. To make an appointment, contact 988-3672 or 788-0729, or 689-1872.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved an initial allotment of $276 million for Guam, which asked for a total budget of $924 million for about 38,000 expected unemployed people because of COVID.