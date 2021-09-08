Paper lessons being sought for students with special needs remain out of reach

Certain parents have voiced concerns over the effectiveness of the online model of learning for all students, and one request some of the parents keep asking the Guam Department of Education for is the reinstatement of hard copy learning packets.

GDOE's community input session held on Saturday for special education was no different. Parents of special needs students concerned about online learning once again asked GDOE officials to bring back hard copy instruction packets.

At the close of school year 2020-2021, GDOE made the decision to remove the hard copy model of learning as a choice for students.

The choices that remained were face-to-face instruction or online learning.

At the start of the school year, nearly 28,000 students returned to face-to-face instruction while less than 3,000 students opted for distance learning.

“The hard copy model of learning is not something that we are looking at implementing,” Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said.

Two weeks into the school year, schools were closed down as positive cases of COVID-19 spiked in the community. That led GDOE to transition all students to distance learning which presented familiar challenges for parents, students, teachers and staff.

Part of the concern from parents centered around students who may have difficulty with online learning such as students with limited attention span, students with special needs or students with unreliable internet access.

Despite parents' fears of students falling behind and regressing in their education during the suspension of the in-person instruction, GDOE’s remains steadfast in keeping online learning as the main model of education at this time.

But that doesn’t mean compromise will not be made.

“Obviously, the parent can work directly with the teacher to provide hard copy documents,” Cruz said. “We understand that there are supplemental documents that need to be provided to our students and that is the accommodation for all students we are currently making.”

Multiple teaching models cause strain on resources

Although the accommodation is a step for concerned parents, according to GDOE officials, the department does not have the capability to support the distribution of hard copy packets on a district level with student instruction five days a week.

GDOE officials previously noted the strain teaching multiple models of instruction placed on teachers last school year.

Instead of repeating that route this year, the department has focused on making accommodations to online learning by providing the necessary supports outside of the classroom.

“We are trying to get as much places as possible to have internet services available for our students to access,” Cruz said.

On the home front, GDOE has provided laptops, assistive technology and MiFi devices to students. Currently, GDOE is distributing laptops to students but Mifi devices have run out.

Backlog of requests for internet access

“We are in the process of purchasing more MiFis for our students,” Cruz said.

Earlier this year, families were afforded the opportunity to apply for the additional support resulting, in the department issuance of 5,000 laptops and 2,300 MiFi devices to public school students by June. Currently, a waiting list for MiFi devices dates back to April.

GDOE is in the middle of procurement for an increased amount of devices.

Meanwhile, GDOE continues to issue laptops to students, officials reported having almost 30,000 laptops, with at least half ready to go out to students.

As part of providing reliable access to students, GDOE addressed the issue of unreliable internet as a result of students from the same households attending online classes at the same time.

“We do have our community learning centers available. We are trying to work with our mayors as well as libraries opening up their availability for access to reliable internet service,” Cruz said.

GDOE opened all community learning centers on Tuesday. The openings corresponded with the first day of temporary online classes for all 28,000 students.

Parents must register for access to these sites and schedule a time to use the services. GDOE is implementing a schedule to avoid being inundated by students at the sites.

Elementary students must have a parent or guardian present at the sites during use, while middle school and high school students are able to attend on their own.