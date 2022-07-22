The music was blaring, the meat was on the grill and the crowd of paradegoers was having a good time both out front and inside Ladda’s Lounge in Anigua on Thursday.

The establishment was among several that kept their doors open for business as many gathered in the island's capital for the return of the Liberation Day parade.

“This is my favorite holiday when everyone comes and has a good time,” said Laddaporn Kham-on, owner of Ladda’s Lounge, as she recognized that the event brings with it a definite boost to her business and others along the parade route.

Kham-on first moved to Guam in 1990 from Thailand.

“I love the people who are nice,” she said.

The lounge has been in operation for the past 22 years and Kham-on said she has always been active in celebrating the island’s liberation.

“It’s a fun celebration,” she said. “This a family bar. Everybody enjoys and takes care of each other together. It means a lot to be a part of the Guam Liberation Day. I am so happy. They didn’t have for two years and it’s so exciting this year.”

She recalled those moments that were celebrated without a parade.

“The year before, my friends rode their motorcycles and I just sat down outside and waved. Nobody else was out there,” she said.

After learning that the parade was back on, she did not waste any time preparing for the expected rush of customers.

“I barbecue with all the meat and put together all the food for everyone to come and enjoy and eat,” she said. “My favorite time is the yelling and people throwing things.”

Her customers said that Kham-on makes them feel like family.

“It’s happiness. I am thankful for it,” said customer Pauline Torres of Tamuning.

Torres, who works with the VFW in Yigo and represents the Guam Hawgs Motorcycle Club, said she has celebrated Liberation at the lounge for nine years and has developed a close relationship with the owner over the past two decades.

“She makes good food. The food is what brings the people in,” she said.

Torres said that based on her observation, Guamanians don’t seem to be fully ready to get back to celebrating the way they did prior to the pandemic.

But she said she believes this time of year is about celebrating the culture of the island and the people getting back together.

“To be honest, when we did the first ride, I didn’t see much people ... but I am guessing that maybe everybody is still trying to get out and get used to the environment because of COVID,” she said, in the late morning. “But it did work out very well. It’s good and I am happy.”