After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam celebrated her 78th Liberation Day with the return of the holiday's parade in Hagåtña. The Guam Daily Post captured some of the fun, food and family moments from the 2022 Liberation Day parade.
Parade returns, along with thousands of families
