Paradise Fitness Center closes gyms

Local gyms are now closing as part of the executive order that shuts down a number of different businesses to reduce the risk of spreading the respiratory illness.

The key thing to remember under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order prohibiting gatherings and mandating social isolation is that no congregating is allowed to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Beginning noon Friday through March 30 "any place of business or public accommodation shall close and be prohibited from on-site operations," according to the order.

Also starting at noon Friday, also through March 30, all public gatherings or congregations for entertainment, food and beverage service, theater, bowling, fitness or similar activities are prohibited. This will cover public venues where food or beverages are served and consumed at a table or bar.