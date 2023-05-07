During a meeting of the Guam Education Board, Paula Augustini, parent of a Guam Department of Education student, voiced concerns about the learning quality, dedication and attentiveness lacking in her child’s education.

Her child is a 13-year-old student who had a difficult transition from elementary to middle school. The transfer plan was phenomenal on paper, according to Augustini, but it wasn't followed and implemented correctly, in her eyes.

Augustini said she felt her child wasn't getting an adequate education at either school.

“In the school we are in now, we have sixth, seventh and eighth grade combined,” she said. “Now that’s extremely difficult when it comes to content. How do you teach content when you have three grades together?”

She said she understands the challenges GDOE is facing with teacher shortages and materials, but the situation is unacceptable.

“I know this is nothing new to you. You’ve probably heard it all before. But deeper than that, … sometimes the one-to-one (aide) is covering classes and I don’t think that should always be. Again they’re the most wonderful people in the planet, you know, but they’re not qualified teachers,” said Augustini.

Augustini shared that her child uses an alternative communication device, known as an ACC. Augustini said that the device gives her child access to everyday education, but it’s already an extreme challenge.

“I really think it’s a systemic issue, because I’ve experienced it in the elementary. I’ve seen it in two different middle schools. It seems to me that there is a general lack of understanding of what the basic rules are of ACC users (in the classroom),” said Augustini.

“I’m not talking about the specific program. I mean, really, how it should be implemented. Again, (at) two different schools for when it comes to resource room content, I’m seeing two different levels and it doesn’t really match as well to what the kids in general education are doing,” Augustini said.

“I think that every child should be allowed to learn what their disability allows them to and what their community allows them to,” said Augustini. “I think there should be a standard for everybody and what these kids should be taught.”

She said parents receive a syllabus with a disclaimer on it saying “the teacher may change this at any time,” which she understands. However, when she tried to follow along with it, it was “all over the place.”

“The standards should be, first of all, the same for everyone. When it comes to curriculum, I think it’s really important we try to do that. ACC training (is needed), honestly, because it really makes a difference in the kind of access they can have. And, ... please guys, monitor the length of the IEPs because this is just unfair. It shouldn’t be this way,” she said.

The Guam Education Board Vice Chair Maria Gutierrez said Augustini’s concerns will be addressed by acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat at a later time.