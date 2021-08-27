Some of the parents who have students in public schools continue to voice their concerns regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the enforcement of the truancy policy for students whose parents are keeping them home instead of continuing with face-to-face classes.

The fluid nature of the pandemic brought the third surge in COVID-19 positive cases just as students started a new school year.

“Right now, it’s pretty scary,” said James Techaira, father of two students in Guam Department of Education schools, referring to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in schools and the larger community.

Techaira’s two children opted for face-to-face instruction this school year. It was a decision that the family made over the summer when COVID-19 infections had gone down.

On Aug. 24, 147 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,456 tests performed were reported by the Joint Information Center. The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has increased dramatically from 7.7 to 23.4 in just a little over a week. It was also the second time in two days the positive cases hit the three digit mark.

Techaira said the recent rise in cases may cause parents to second-guess their decision to enroll their children in in-person instruction, and he doesn’t blame parents who changed their minds and decided to keep their kids home.

But by keeping them home, parents face the risk of getting cited for truancy as their children's absences from face-to-face learning pile up.

“I feel, personally, that parents and students shouldn’t be faulted in regards to truancy because of what we are seeing now and the parents are taking the precaution,” Techaira said. “We were making the decision based on the government having everything under control ... and we were assuming that it would continue to go down, however that assumption is not true and numbers are back up.“

Techaira doesn’t think parents or students should be faulted until an alternate option is provided.

To date, GDOE offers two models of learning, face-to-face and online instruction. Students aren't able to switch from one to the other at this point. And GDOE doesn't plan on reimplementing the third model of learning that provides paper lessons for parents and guardians to take home for children.

The department decided it could not support the continued distribution of paper materials to families with the return of nearly 28,000 students to in-person instruction this school year.

GDOE officials have also said capacity and resources for online learning have been stretched.

“I totally understand the situation they have in regards to the amount of teachers that GDOE currently possesses for both forms of learning, however, until they can mitigate the students and parents shouldn’t be penalized,” Techaira said.

“I respect the GDOE process; parents just want to make sure that students are safe," he added.

Techaira has two children who attend schools where positive cases have been identified. He acknowledged that GDOE is doing what it can to mitigate further spread.

He shared some relief in the GDOE response to the positive cases at his daughter’s school.

Sticking to face-to-face learning

Techaira doesn’t believe the virus is going away any time soon, but, has chosen to stick it out with face-to-face learning for his children.

“Right now we are just going to continue ... with face-to-face, I have enough confidence that my children know what they need to do. My daughter is 12; my son is 7, we talk to them constantly about washing their hands wearing their masks, social distancing and minimizing contact,” Techaira said.

For now, his family will follow the lead of the government.

“We all put our trust in the government. Whatever plan they come up with, and whatever they say, we take that to heart. They are providing that sense of security for us – that sense of safety for us.” Techaira said. “I am going to leave it to the government, if the government decides that they are going to shut down and go online we will follow suit.”