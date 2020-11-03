Parent: Lack of books, teachers 'haven't been addressed'
Senators, mayors and vice mayors aren't the only seats up for grabs in today's election. There are 10 candidates competing for six seats on the Guam Education Board.
The GEB sets policy for the Guam Department of Education and oversees the superintendent, currently Jon Fernandez. As the pandemic continues to impact Guam, the board has had to make decisions regarding the beginning of the school year and policy changes in light of COVID-19.
Whoever fills the seats at the new education board will likely face similar challenges.
But for Gary Kuper, the president of the Benavente Middle School parent-teacher organization, the main issue with the current board is that he doesn't know what they stand for, "except for vigorously supporting the superintendent."
"Maybe, I'm not seeing their input, except trying to get standards lowered so more students can play sports or add more programs to get more students to graduate," Kuper said.
Kuper said he tries to watch each board meeting, if only recordings, and has attended several legislative sessions to provide input.
"I realize it is incredibly hard to get my message across on education when the superintendent is so popular. But, in the past, after asking several high school students and parents who openly supported the superintendent why they did, they couldn't produce an answer that even they could validate," Kuper said.
"Lack of books, teachers, school aides, test scores, safe schools, and the like, haven't been addressed by the GEB," he added.
Kuper said he can see the current board is active and has their hearts in it for the students but appear more like followers than leaders.
There are also additional responsibilities placed on GDOE, such as the construction of a new high school and food distribution, which Kuper said take away focus from education. However, GDOE has spoken positively about its involvement in these initiatives.
Ron McNinch, a University of Guam professor and current board member, has two more years on the board.
More vocational opportunities
Regarding challenges ahead, he said there are a lot of national changes to education and is supportive of the approach the Guam Community College had taken to develop a middle college.
"In effect, a high school student can finish three to four semesters of college when they graduate," McNinch said. "There is a lot of potential to this. GCC should be allowed to have four-year degrees also."
But he would also like to see more vocational education opportunities and apprentice teacher training as a model.
"This would give more in-class support for teachers in elementary, middle and high schools," McNinch said. "Finally, Guam should have a K-12/higher education strategic plan and follow it."
Some changes he'd like to see in the board election process include forgoing signatures and just requiring a $100 donation to GDOE to run for the board. He also wants to see election paperwork simplified and no more police or court clearances, just a declaration under a strong penalty of perjury.
McNinch said he would also like to see the age to serve on the board lowered to 18 years old so younger people can run for a seat.
The current board has instituted a number of logistical changes, such as hosting live meetings on Facebook, choosing a single meeting place to make it easier to find meetings, allowing tele-meetings and establishing a standard meeting cycle that is regularly followed, McNinch said.
Tags
John O'Connor
Reporting on utilities, education and other topics.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Please give us back our baby'
- Governor extends public health emergency to Nov. 29
- Guam under tropical storm watch
- Delegate's stay in COVID-19 isolation facility under investigation
- Man arrested in meth case tells police syringe was for diabetes
- $2.6M in tax refunds processed
- Drug dealer, 60, denied early release
- Guam down to 1 animal control officer
- 'There is no life or future in using drugs or selling it'
- Guam Rev and Tax: $2.6M in tax refunds processed
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
THE WORK ZONE
- By Jerry Roberts
Brain health is the most important part of an effective health care regimen, but the vast majority of people know little or nothing about it. … Read more
- By Jesse Chargualaf, Deborah Ellen, and Erriu Mitchell
Over the past few months, the Fanohge Coalition, a diverse network of 38 community organizations, nonprofits and small businesses - has been w… Read more