Parent: Lack of books, teachers 'haven't been addressed'

Senators, mayors and vice mayors aren't the only seats up for grabs in today's election. There are 10 candidates competing for six seats on the Guam Education Board.

The GEB sets policy for the Guam Department of Education and oversees the superintendent, currently Jon Fernandez. As the pandemic continues to impact Guam, the board has had to make decisions regarding the beginning of the school year and policy changes in light of COVID-19.

Whoever fills the seats at the new education board will likely face similar challenges.

But for Gary Kuper, the president of the Benavente Middle School parent-teacher organization, the main issue with the current board is that he doesn't know what they stand for, "except for vigorously supporting the superintendent."

"Maybe, I'm not seeing their input, except trying to get standards lowered so more students can play sports or add more programs to get more students to graduate," Kuper said.

Kuper said he tries to watch each board meeting, if only recordings, and has attended several legislative sessions to provide input.

"I realize it is incredibly hard to get my message across on education when the superintendent is so popular. But, in the past, after asking several high school students and parents who openly supported the superintendent why they did, they couldn't produce an answer that even they could validate," Kuper said.

"Lack of books, teachers, school aides, test scores, safe schools, and the like, haven't been addressed by the GEB," he added.

Kuper said he can see the current board is active and has their hearts in it for the students but appear more like followers than leaders.

There are also additional responsibilities placed on GDOE, such as the construction of a new high school and food distribution, which Kuper said take away focus from education. However, GDOE has spoken positively about its involvement in these initiatives.

Ron McNinch, a University of Guam professor and current board member, has two more years on the board.

More vocational opportunities

Regarding challenges ahead, he said there are a lot of national changes to education and is supportive of the approach the Guam Community College had taken to develop a middle college.

"In effect, a high school student can finish three to four semesters of college when they graduate," McNinch said. "There is a lot of potential to this. GCC should be allowed to have four-year degrees also."

But he would also like to see more vocational education opportunities and apprentice teacher training as a model.