Parent of special needs student looks back on challenging year

A parent of a special needs student attending Agueda Johnston Middle School said communication was lacking this past school year, leaving her to question whether she's doing enough.

Abigail Gogo's son, an eighth grader, was excited to return to classroom instruction when it resumed in the third quarter. As the school year has come to a close, she said classes once a week to meet with teachers and interact with fellow classmates haven't been enough.

To that end, Guam Department of Education officials have been working on plans to allow students to return to school campuses next school year.

"Kids can't grasp everything and absorb the knowledge in one day; of course they're going to forget," she said. "Like, you know, in the beginning it was consistent every day. They would do it every day and have refreshers and, 'This is what we did yesterday.' The hard copy itself, it's like every lesson is different. And being a mom with having four other kids, it's like you have to rush things and make sure everyone gets the time they need with you."

Gogo's son is a high-functioning, nonverbal child on the autism spectrum. She said she has anxiety about her ability to teach her child and ensure he is receiving the knowledge he needs at his grade level. The lack of direction prompted her to turn to the internet to relearn subject matter and figure out how to teach it to her children.

The mother of five said, "Honestly I just feel like it's going to confuse. With my son, he goes to school on Thursdays, and it's like Monday through Wednesday, 'I am teaching you this.' 'This is how my mom said to do it.' And then go back on Thursday to face-to-face, and the way teachers teach them, it's different."

The lack of consistency is frustrating for Gogo, as teachers and parents are being pulled in different directions.

"It's not enough and yes, I honestly think that it is setting the kids up for failure because it's not enough. They can't grasp all of that, being online and then having to meet with your teachers and then having to do most of it on your own," said Gogo.

"I always question myself. 'Am I doing enough?'" she said.

She believes communication between parents and teachers is imperative and while she gives credit to her son's teachers and one-to-one aide for being on top of keeping parents informed, but said the instructional time students are receiving is just not enough.

"I am trying my best to make sure that he is getting the right education that he needs in place and that he is prepared for the next school year," said Gogo.

Return to classrooms

GDOE is making a push to return students to classrooms for the next school year, and to help with the transition the department has developed a robust summer school program.

Her son will be making the transition into high school as a freshman and to prepare him for the potential five-day instructional week Gogo has enrolled her son in the summer school program, which provides four days of instruction.

"In the beginning I am pretty sure he is going to have fits. As he gets older, he's really good at transitioning, he just needs to get used to things over again," said Gogo.

She said it is important for her child to be in the traditional model of learning, recognizing that it offers the most benefits for social-emotional development.

The stay-at-home mother said that juggling the duties of a mom, a wife and a teacher made it hard to avail of educational supports from GDOE.

"The time that they do offer it, it's like 5:30 or 6:30 when I am just making dinner, getting the kids settled," said Gogo. "It was just bad timing."

She said overall GDOE has done its best given the pandemic. But stepping in as her children's teacher is not something she looks forward to doing again.

"The issue that I have is whether I have done enough to get them to the next grade level. But other than that it was an experience," said Gogo. "Would I do it all over again? Maybe not. It's been hard, especially when you have different-aged kids, they all learn differently."