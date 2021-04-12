Parent pushes discussion on GDOE nurse staffing

As the Guam Department of Education moves toward increasing the number of students receiving face-to-face instruction, as well as increasing the number of days of instruction, a parent asked for clarification regarding GDOE staffing to ensure each school has an adequate number of nurses on staff.

Concerned about the COVID-19 response, the parent pointed out that in the past the department had issues staffing nurses, and schools had to share nurses.

GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said GDOE has a full complement of registered nurses for the island's public schools.

"However, there are days when nurses are out, like teachers, staff and administrators. And so we do have a system in place where we do provide coverage for those schools that may not have a nurse for that particular day," Cruz said.

GDOE nursing supervisor Julietta Quinene creates a schedule to ensure all schools are covered. If a school nurse is out, a fellow nurse from a nearby school is assigned to oversee that school, Cruz said.

Ensuring coverage is particularly important on days and times when students require medication.

"The nurses are kept abreast of that information when they cover for those schools," Cruz said.

Nursing pool

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, when he started 10 years ago, nurse staffing was an issue.

"We had a lot of vacancies with nurses, but more recently, we have been able to fill all those positions," Fernandez said. "When there is a vacancy, it usually is someone retired, or there is a recent resignation that we are in the process of hiring."

He said these are the only factors the department sees in terms of vacant positions with school nurses.

He said keeping on top of the nurse staffing pool is a good point, especially entering a post-COVID-19 era.

"I think that's a good point for our team to consider, you know, whether or not there is additional support needed for the nurses, because I don't think it will hurt us to make sure that we are more than prepared for the possibility of having to really ensure an adequate response to COVID-19," Fernandez said.

COVID-19 response

School nurses have been an integral part of the island's overall COVID-19 response. They have provided assistance in the island's effort to reach herd immunity, often staffing vaccination clinics in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and assisting with COVID-19 response when positive cases are reported within the schools.

"We have to consider, though, as we multiply days of instruction and we get students back, even though the science says transmission between students is far less than you would see among adults and in the community, that doesn't mean you won't get a positive test result at some point during the school year," Fernandez said.

The department recognizes that with more students in the classroom, there is an increased possibility of positive cases disrupting school activities.

"We are aware, and the task for Julietta, our nursing supervisor, and the team is to ensure that we have the nursing capacity internally to make sure we have an adequate response. And that response is, once we have the result we start contact tracing immediately with the administrators and the student or the employee, and that we complete that within 48 hours or less to stem any potential spread of COVID-19," Fernandez said.