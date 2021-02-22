The Department of Parks and Recreation is looking at replacing playground equipment at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon and other parks around the island, some of which is decades old.

Director Roque Alcantara Sr. was at the park at Ypao Beach on Saturday morning after receiving a call Friday night about broken playground equipment, which he said his department is looking to replace considering some of the equipment is more than 10 years old and some even older.

"I just came from there. And I put caution tape all around it," he said. "(On) Monday I'm going to remove the broken equipment."

That's a relief to parent Aila Delos Santos Olarte, whose son's leg poked through a hole on a playground set at Ypao. Her son wasn't hurt, she said gratefully.

Olarte and her husband tried to warn other kids and parents after their son fell. Unfortunately, one other child, a little girl who was smaller and looked younger than Olarte's 4-year-old, had the same experience and got some scratches in the process.

"The little girl who fell through is smaller than him. And we were warning the kids but we didn't have anything to block it off," she said. "Kids, they're playing and they don't always look around, you know? And I felt bad because she was wearing her suit and shorts, so when she fell she got cut on her thighs."

Olarte said she's wondering if people actually deliberately made those holes. She'd like to see perhaps some surveillance cameras at the playgrounds to make sure no one's damaging the playgrounds.

"The playground looks like it's been taken care of, for the most part," she said, referring to one of the newer of the three play sets. "But then you have these holes and it's like, where did those holes come from? Come on. And there are parts of the metal that are bent back ... like someone was deliberately pushing it through."

Olarte posted photos of the equipment and the playground on a Facebook group page to find out where she should report the problem.

The mom was grateful for the response she received but noted that not everyone has easy access to social media or a helpful page that can provide information. Someone had seen her post and photos and reported it to the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor's Office. Someone from the mayor's staff then reported it to Alcantara.

Among the parents who responded on Facebook was Harvey Egna.

"I noticed the middle play area was all rusted and broken apart. I was surprised there were no barriers for it," he said. "It's a small area, so the kids didn't find it interesting. But even at that I would (place a) barrier just for safety reasons."

He said he first saw the problem last year and sent photos to DPR but didn't receive a response. He was back at the park a couple of months ago and thought he would check it out to see if it had been fixed.

"It's sad to see the condition of the equipment given its location in Guam's premier park," Egna told The Guam Daily Post. "The playground equipment near the main parking area is badly corroded. There were loose metal pieces underneath the play gym last time I looked. I won't let my son play on that equipment anymore as it's going to be a ticket to the ER for someone's kid. It should be periodically inspected, taken out of service, and repaired or replaced."

'I really didn't know who to call'

Olarte said information needs to be posted on the equipment so people know who to call when they see damage or something else that would make the playground set unsafe.

"If someone were to go through that situation – not just a playground, but if they've gotten hurt, or kids who are playing around – it would be good if there was more information on where people can call," she said. "I like that I was able to get on social media and get comments ... because I really didn't know who to call."

Alcantara is the latest director in what had become a rotation of directors at the island's beleaguered parks agency. He was appointed by the governor last year. From bathrooms at public parks being closed down because of a lack of a maintenance contract or vandalism, to public swimming pools with unsafe conditions, the agency has lacked staff and funding support.

Alcantara said some of the playground equipment at the parks is decades old. The governor wants to get new playground equipment for Ypao and other parks as well, he added.