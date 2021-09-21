A law authored by Sen. Mary Torres to terminate the parental rights of rapists has resulted in more than $70,000 of additional federal funding for Guam, as well as an additional $280,000 over the next four years, according to a press release from Torres.

Introduced by Torres in 2019, Public Law 35-91 terminates the parent-child relationship of a parent if they are found by “clear and convincing evidence” of committing sexual assault resulting in the conception of the child.

Prior to Torres’ introduction, rapists were free to pursue custody or visitation rights so long as they were not deemed unfit parents.

“No victim should be forced to raise their child alongside their attacker,” said Torres. “This increase in federal funding shows the Department of Justice agrees.”

Under the U.S. Rape Survivor Child Custody Act, U.S. jurisdictions with laws that allow parental rights termination under the clear and convincing standard are eligible for additional funds in their Stop Violence Against Women and Sexual Assault Services formula awards.

Jayne Flores, the governor’s community outreach federal programs administrator, stated in a press release the additional money will support the efforts of the rape crisis centers and other nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.

“This money will be used to provide more direct services such as counseling, interpreters, and transportation, to our victims of sexual assault and domestic violence; and to provide training to law enforcement officials who handle these cases,” said Flores.

