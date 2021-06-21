Parents consider return of mandatory school uniforms

The Guam Department of Education launched a survey earlier this month to see how parents feel about mandatory school uniforms this upcoming school year.

School uniforms became mandatory in all public schools in fall 2008, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the island in 2020, GDOE took into consideration the financial struggles families faced and waived the policy when students returned to in-person instruction in spring 2021.

Now that efforts are moving forward on the road to recovery and a new school year nears, GDOE is revisiting Board Policy 401, which governs mandatory uniforms, to determine if the policy will be reimplemented next school year.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several parents who shared their thoughts on whether uniforms should be mandatory and the parents shared mixed views.

Michael Tagura, father of three elementary school students, said he was once against mandatory uniforms, but now he's on board.

"Only because for one, figuring out what your child should wear is just an added stress in the midst of getting the kids ready and what is for breakfast and snacks, oh and homework done," said Tagura. He also sees uniforms as a safety measure.

"In the event a child is missing and gets spotted it's easier to identify what school and village that child belongs to," he said.

Charelle Gogue, a mother of nine, said she is also on board with uniforms, which she believes help reduce bullying.

"I think $100-some for five pairs is reasonable compared to buying clothes all the time to prevent kids being teased for using the same clothes over again," she said. "Uniformed kids can't bully others about what they're wearing 'cause they are all wearing the same thing."

Gogue pointed out that families have received stimulus payments and tax refunds. She said parents should save up for the costs of the new school year.

"If you can't afford uniforms, how would you be able to afford to keep buying regular clothes?" Gogue said.

The average cost of five sets of uniforms is roughly $120, which includes tops and bottoms. Uniform accessories such as P.E. clothing, cardigans and sweaters are an additional cost.

What's affordable to one parent, however, may not be for another. Tagura said uniform costs could be more budget-friendly.

According to GDOE, vouchers are provided by Parent-Teacher Organizations at the schools for families who struggle to afford uniforms.

PTOs at schools are responsible for negotiating the contracts with vendors to determine costs of uniforms. The contract is negotiated annually, and before a vendor is selected, parents vote on the matter.

Not every parent is on board with uniforms.

Marcy Mata, a mother of five, said she likes that her children can show off their personality through their clothing.

Mata's daughter, Jaymarah, a sophomore at Southern High School, hopes that uniforms will be the student's choice in the upcoming school year.

"I'd rather use my own clothes so that I can express my style, but I'll still be listening to the other rules about the clothes I can wear," said Jaymarah.

The GDOE survey asked parents whether uniforms should be mandatory, and to explain why or why not.

"We are hoping for a good sample population to determine how the family, students and community stakeholders feel about BP 401," said Michelle Franquez, GDOE public information officer.

The survey ended Friday, June 18.