Navy sailor Austin Christopher Johnson was in military uniform as he sat beside his wife and co-defendant, Nica Mae Johnson, to answer the charges handed down in an indictment filed against the couple in the Superior Court of Guam.

The parents were arrested last month after their 3-month-old child was found with multiple fractures on her ribs and skull.

Both denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty Thursday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to charges of family violence and child abuse.

On April 9, the baby was taken to the hospital after a large bump was seen on her arm and she was crying, court documents state. An X-ray showed the child had multiple fractures throughout her body, including her upper arm bone, ribs, and skull.

The pair denied knowing how the girl sustained the injuries.

Austin Johnson, 22, and Nica Johnson, 20, remain free from jail and have since been ordered to have no contact and stay away from their daughter.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.