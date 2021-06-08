Parents, grandparents welcome start of summer school

After 18 months of parents helping to fill the role of teachers at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of in-person learning has prompted some parents to express relief.

The Guam Department of Education’s summer school program kicked off on Monday with more than 5,400 public school students maximizing their summer by making up for lost learning time in the classroom.

Several parents who spoke with The Guam Daily Post were excited to be dropping their children off at school.

“I’m totally excited for both them and me,” said Suzanne Techaira, mother of two Guam Department of Education students. Her daughter, Zoiejean attends Untalan Middle School and her son Zianpeter goes to Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School.

Cameron Concepcion, the mother of UMS seventh-grader Michael, said her son was also eager to go to school.

“He’s actually excited to go to summer school. We are kind of relieved that the program opened up so that he could catch up from last school year. He needs to stay on top of his work,” said Concepcion.

Even grandparents were excited.

Students 'really lost a lot'

“I feel good about it, I am glad that their education is continuing because they really lost a lot,” said Salvador Avilla, who was picking up his two grandchildren from Untalan Middle School.

Techaira said, at first, she had several questions about whether her children would be OK with the “new normal” school environment.

“Today I did my checklist with them and they understand the importance of wearing a mask, washing their hands and keeping 6 feet apart,” said Techaira.

Going through safety reminders gave Techaira reassurance that her kids were ready to venture back into the classroom, a decision she made after having her kids in the online learning model this past school year.

The online school this past school year was a huge task, she said. “I think I grew my first grey hair! My son Zianpeter even told me: 'You are my fake teacher, This is fake school,'” said Techaira.

She chose face-to-face so that her children could have a more structured education.

“Four days a week will help keep their brains motivated to learn and get off the electronics,” said Techaira.

For the past school year, public school students have been for the most part learning from home. Students enrolled in face-to-face learning saw their teachers and classmates once a week. Those on hard copy had no face-to-face peer interaction, and students enrolled online spent their time in front of the computer screen.

From once a week to four

This summer school, students were able to enroll in either the online model of learning or face-to-face instruction.

The program geared toward recovering academic loss, students are now receiving instruction four days a week as opposed to once a week. Techaira hopes that being back in the classroom will make learning fun again.

“I normally have high expectations for school learning. But I hope my children see how much school is still fun since it was hard getting up and learning through a laptop this past school year. Actually, sitting for 40-50 minutes at a time is hard to do even for myself. By being in summer school they should be able to hold and retain knowledge ... and may just succeed even further than my expectations,” said Techaira.

Kent Pueblo is also relieved that his daughter is getting more time in class. His daughter Kylie attends Wettengel Elementary School.

While Pueblo hopes summer school will help improve his daughter’s writing and comprehension skills, he is just happy she will be developing her socio-emotional skills.

There aren't many kids her age within the family or neighborhood, Pueblo said, "so it's great to have her play with friends at school.”

For Myra Soriano, socialization was the main reason for sending her seventh-grade grandson to school over the summer.

“It’s been like more than a year that my grandson is just staying home. He was online, so this time I want him to be around other children to socialize,” said Soriano.

GDOE officials have stressed the importance of socio-emotional development and have said the program would help transition students back to the classroom in preparation for next school year, when 85% of the public school population returns.