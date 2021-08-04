The parents of a South Korean tourist who died in the swimming pool of the Pacific Star Resort & Spa are suing the hotel's owner and insurers for $1.3 million.

Jong Gill Lee and Namlee Kim are the father and mother, respectively, of Himchan Lee, who died from "asphyxia due to drowning" in the hotel's swimming pool on Aug. 6, 2019, stated the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam.

Marianas Properties LLC, which owns the hotel, and Dongbu Insurance are among the named defendants.

The lawsuit contends there was no lifeguard, safety staff or other Pacific Star employee present to render immediate emergency aid to Himchan Lee.

A video surveillance recording showed Lee in the pool, in distress and dying, but the defendants did nothing to save, rescue or prevent the death of Lee, the lawsuit alleges.

The hotel failed to warn Lee that portions of the pool were deep, the lawsuit also alleges, in part.

Lee was in the prime of his life earning an average of $2,200 a month in Korea, according to the lawsuit.

"Based on his youthful adult age of 27, a future life span of approximately 50 years was expected, (and) the estate and plaintiffs' loss of income is approximately $1,320,000," according to the lawsuit.

(Daily Post Staff)