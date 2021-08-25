Parents like Johanna Peredo, who has five children attending public schools, are choosing to keep their kids at home in light of increased COVID-19 numbers.

However, she and other parents are now facing the possibility of being cited for truancy.

"If we have no choice at the moment but to have our children go face-to-face (instruction) because there are not enough teachers (for online), that shouldn't be held against a parent as if we are responsible for that," Peredo said.

"Truancy shouldn't be an issue when it comes to the safety of my own children. (Safety) is my first priority, right now."

Guam law states all school-aged children 5 to 18 years of age must attend school. Twelve unexcused absences in a year warrants a visit from the truancy officer and can even lead to legal ramifications.

Peredo had enrolled her children in face-to-face instruction prior to the start of the school year. At the time, Guam's COVID-19 cases were few and the COVID Area Risk, or CAR, Score was less than 1.

But the number of cases and the CAR Score started rising in August and haven't relented. On Monday, an average of 60 cases a day was reported over the last weekend – from Friday to Sunday there were a total of 188 cases.

Peredo hasn't sent her children to school. On Monday, a truancy officer knocked on her door, despite her efforts to work with the school on an alternative.

"I explained my situation and concerns, and I was just told it's unexcused," Peredo said. "There was nothing more they could do on their end and they suggested I contact the principal and director about my concerns."

Cases among students, school staff

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed four more positive COVID-19 cases, among students at Astumbo Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School.

GDOE also confirmed two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 including one assigned to Astumbo Elementary School. The second was identified as an employee at C.L. Taitano Elementary School, however Joint Information Center stated the employee "has not been reported to the worksite."

In total, 44 COVID-19-positive students have been reported by GDOE, according to JIC's school-level COVID-19 tracking data for the week of Aug. 14-23.

GDOE on Aug. 12 opened school campuses to about 28,000 students who signed up for face-to-face instruction.

The data provided showed that the rate of infection is relatively low within the school setting as compared to enrollment numbers, education officials said.

GDOE, Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the governor have asserted that transmission was not occurring within schools. Instead, students were being exposed to COVID-19 at home or in the community.

'I was a nervous wreck'

Other parents have also chosen to place health above education and truancy.

"We can't afford our children getting sick, especially the younger ones. Yes, for me education is priority, but with this whole COVID-19 thing right now, my kids' health is over education. Education can come at a later time. ... If anything was to happen to my kids, education is not going to replace them," said Josephine Crisostomo, who has four children attending Merizo Elementary School.

On Monday, she received a phone call identifying her fifth-grade son as a close contact for another student who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Receiving the call yesterday, I was a nervous wreck knowing that four of our children attend school there. The minute we got the phone call we decided to go up there," Crisostomo said.

Prior to the call, she had attempted to switch her children to the online model of learning, but to no avail.

"We told the principal that this was our biggest concern, that our phone would ring and they would be on the other end telling us that our child was in close contact with a COVID-19-positive student," Crisostomo said.

Crisostomo decided to keep her kids home even after the quarantine period is over despite being told the absences would be considered unexcused.

"What am I supposed to do?" Crisostomo said. "We're upset because how can you continue to allow children to attend school knowing that COVID-19 is rising and it's hitting close to home."

Switching to online, hard copy

Like Crisostomo, Peredo feels she is not being heard. Peredo tried to switch her children from face-to-face to online instruction prior to the start of the school year. Like many parents, however, was told the option is no longer available as teacher shortages were reported for both models of learning.

GDOE told parents that accommodations for switching models of learning could not be made until the second semester.

Last year, GDOE had three models of learning, online, in-person and hard copy. But with nearly all students back to school, GDOE did away with hard copy as they could no longer support the distribution to families.

Crisostomo's children were enrolled in the hard copy model of instruction last school year. She said although it was a challenge, her family made it work and her children did well.

Without the hard copy alternative, Crisostomo doesn't think the truancy police should be enforced when parents are being asked to take a gamble.

"If they're thinking of the safety of our kids, I don't think they should enforce it because I for one would not let my kids stay home just for the fun of it," Crisostomo said.

Crisostomo was told nothing could be done at the school level. She took her concerns to the superintendent, Jon Fernandez.

"As a matter of fact, we reached out to the superintendent Monday," Crisostomo said. "We left a message and our phone call has not been returned. I have not heard back from the secretary, nothing."

Crisostomo said she believes GDOE is not listening to the concerns of parents and said discussion is underway with other parents to hold a protest to call for the closure of schools, or for alternatives like hard copy instruction to be reimplemented.

'These concerns are valid'

Although parents in the community are on the same page when it comes to truancy enforcement, there is still a divide in the closure of schools.

"I think GDOE should be flexible, given the situation," said another parent, who asked to remain anonymous. "Closing of the schools does not solve anything. If anything, parents should be more aware and informed of the detrimental effects of a child being isolated from their peers. Yes, I get it, they chose that mode – but these concerns are valid. If anything, parents should look into home school if the answer that was given to them does not suit what they wanted to hear."