Parents share safety concerns at GDOE

With three Guam Department of Education properties being broken into, The Guam Daily Post spoke with island residents Thursday regarding their views on the safety of schools and what could be done to increase safety.

“Safety is a big concern,” Shaneen Taga, 18, a resident of Dededo, said. “Because it is a public school, it is supposed to be safe. Just knowing that it's that easy for someone to break in or roam freely is scary. A random stranger could walk onto campus at night or during daylight. You want to feel safe going somewhere that's not your house.”

Taga suggested security cameras or several security guards be placed on campuses.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A Simon Sanchez High School parent was concerned about a recent issue at the Yigo school grounds. Referring to a “shelter in place” at the campus Monday. The parent told The Guam Daily Post she wondered why her child did not contact her and said she understood teachers were not communicating with each other.

“Can you imagine if there was a gun shooting? They need to refine their structure of safety,” she said.

Several other residents also mentioned that upon entering school grounds, checking in should be more thorough.

“As long as they're there and are patrolling the area, it would give a lot of parents peace of mind. Because knowing that they're sending their kids to school, there's security there. There probably should be more security measures to get into. Right? So it's not so easy to just have anybody walk in and out," another parent said.

There have been at least 12 reports of schools being broken into since January of this year, Post files show.

The arrest of Frank Borja San Nicolas Jr. was tied to break-ins at two GDOE properties. He allegedly admitted to recent burglaries of Jose Rios Middle School and a warehouse, both located in Piti.