Parents urged: You can help save lives, prevent suicide

Sometimes, all it takes is to listen to save someone else's life.

This was one of the key points that Marie Virata Halloran, a registered nurse and executive director of the nonprofit Rainbows for All Children and LifeWorks Guam, shared with members of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay during their virtual fellowship meeting Tuesday.

Halloran presented on "working together to prevent suicide" on Guam.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, increases suicide risk factors.

That's because there are some 30,000 people who have lost their jobs permanently or temporarily.

This is coupled with social restrictions that magnified physical and emotional isolation for some, and preexisting medical and mental health issues for others.

The pandemic, which changed the way people live, heightens anxiety and stress, and can overwhelm some people.

"During these times of social distancing, people can still maintain social connections and care for their mental health," Halloran said, emphasizing the importance of checking on the people in your family, your friends, neighbors and colleagues.

In speaking to Rotarians, who are businesspeople and parents, Halloran said they can help save lives by "listening with their ears and not their mouth," by recognizing the signs and symptoms of suicide risks, and by responding in a responsible manner.

"Put everything down and listen" to your child when they want to talk, Halloran said.

With the pandemic forcing parents to work from home, there's a tendency for working parents to multi-task and their child can see through it.

Halloran said opening the line of communication by saying: "I noticed that you are hurting. Would you like to share with me what's going on?" goes a long way in helping someone.

She suggested avoiding a confrontational tone when a child, a spouse, a colleague or a friend opens up.

After Halloran's presentation, the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay donated $1,000 to Rainbows For All Children, to support its programs.

Rainbows helps children deal with painful life challenges, and provide training and curricula for establishing peer-support groups for children and adults needing help.

Get help if you're anxious

The crisis hotline is (671) 647-8833 or 647-8834, for anyone who feels anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or feels the need to talk to someone.

This 24-hour crisis hotline is run by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, which has experienced providers available and ready to assist those with heightened stress and anxiety as a result of COVID-19.

Based on data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there was one suicide every six days from June to August. Between January and August, Guam had 26 suicide deaths, the same data set shows.

In 2019, suicide deaths numbered 31. That's a drop from 44 in 2018 and a decrease from 36 in 2017. It's also a decrease from 50 in 2016.

Suicide is preventable with timely intervention, Halloran said. "Let people who are struggling know that they are not alone," she said.