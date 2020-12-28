Like many on Guam, Okiis Mgemaes was out shopping on Christmas Eve, looking for school supplies and craft materials for his 10-year-old daughter. The holiday break will end soon for public school students, ushering in the new year and a new semester. As with most students under the Guam Department of Education, Mgemaes' daughter won't be attending in-person classes when she returns, possibly by Jan. 19, 2021.

"We actually just want to do online. Right now we're doing that with her teachers," Mgemaes said. "It's more on our side, because our daughter is with us most of the time."

Assuming the governor grants schools the authority to open by Jan. 19, 2021, GDOE will be supporting three models of learning next semester – online, hard copy distribution and in-person classes – just as it planned to do in August, before spikes in COVID-19 cases forced the entire island into stricter pandemic precautions, limiting public and private schools to remote learning options.

But that means schools might open just as the island begins to recover from months of increasing COVID-19 cases and dozens upon dozens of deaths.

Mgemaes said he has heard of vaccines arriving on Guam but he also believes it's still a little early to be returning to traditional classroom learning.

"We haven't really known how the vaccinations, you know, how many people are getting it. I know it's for the front-liners first," Mgemaes said. "So I think going back to school, like face-to-face, I wouldn't recommend it, in my opinion."

Most other parents appear to share his opinion. While GDOE is finalizing registration information for in-person classes in January, a survey done beforehand indicated 34% of parents would send their children to school while 47% were comfortable to very comfortable returning to in-person instruction.

Mgemaes said he would be more comfortable if vaccinations become more widespread.

Face-to-face classes

Sheena Alvarez has a high school child returning to in-person classes and a middle schooler continuing with online classes. Alvarez said her high school child found it more difficult to understand and submit work with both the online and hard copy learning models.

"So he felt like in-classroom instruction would be better for him. ... So that's why he decided to go back to face-to-face," Alvarez said.

Her middle schooler not only likes staying home but has been successful with online learning, she said. However, Alvarez said she was still "kind of on the fence" about schools possibly opening early next year, but also felt that students need to move forward with school.

"They tried online, they tried hard copy, it's not working. So going back to traditional face-to-face school – give it a chance and see what happens. I mean as far as safety, yes, I'm concerned. But I feel like if we educate our own kids as far as what not to do and what to do – with my son in high school, he's old enough to understand safety measures. ... That's why I feel more comfortable with him going back to school," Alvarez said.

She said her concerns about safety would be mitigated if GDOE had a solid plan to minimize COVID-19 exposure and interaction. The department does have various precautions in place when face-to-face classes come online.

Online and hard copy learning for GDOE will resume Jan. 4, 2021, but in-person learning, if allowed, is delayed until Jan. 19, 2021, both to see how the public health situation fares after the holidays and to give time for training as well as parent and student orientation. Alvarez said she looked forward to orientation to learn more about GDOE's plans.

Twenty-one-year-old Kathy Robert doesn't have children but does have nieces and nephews who go to school. She said it would be good for schools to open next year but it's up to the students as to whether they would physically attend classes.

"If they want go to school, it's up to them, because it's their safety and their education ... it's good both ways," Robert said.