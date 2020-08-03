Back-to-schools jitters this year are ramped up significantly as parents contend with a pandemic and consider whether to place their children back in the classroom.

According to the American Association of Pediatricians, in-person learning should be a priority. A statement from the association on the reopening of schools during the pandemic stated: "Pediatricians, parents and educators all share the same goal of wanting children to be back in the classroom as much as possible, but we must do so in a way that is safe and feasible. ... The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

Yet many parents are still cautious. Guam public schools will open Aug. 17 with temperature checks and social distancing, but grandparent Greg Quitaro wonders if those measures are enough.

"If school is going to start soon, they need to do some testing on kids," said the Yona resident.

His wife, Gina Quitaro, said she is concerned about their grandchildren going back to their school in Agat.

"Mainly, we're concerned about whether the schools will keep the social distancing," she said. "We don't know if there are sick kids coming to school."

The AAP also noted the holistic importance of attending school. "Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide our children and adolescents with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits."

Greg Quitaro said he agrees.

"The interaction is what they need the most so they can be social with other people," he said.

Home school

But Amber Bautista said home-schooling her 13-year-old son, Jaden, is the right choice for her.

"I'm very concerned about it, because you know how kids don't always know the safety of washing their hands and keeping their distance. So I choose to put my son in home learning, so I know that he is safe and he is following all the procedures," Bautista said.

The 30-year-old stay-at-home mom said she will consider sending him back after the pandemic and "maybe" if there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

"Just as a parent, I really want to make sure my son is going to be safe," she said.

Online classes

The decision was a little easier for Onnielyn Pangilinan, 48, of Dededo. Her daughter Nissha has graduated high school and will be attending Guam Community College in the fall.

"She is in college, so she is doing it online. Online is OK for me," Onnielyn Pangilinan said.

As for younger children, Onnielyn Pangilinan said limiting class size should help and said she understands that the virus spreads more easily between adults.

"But we need to protect the kids, too," she said.