Parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes tests positive for COVID-19

The Archdiocese of Agana contact tracing team is tracking down potential close contacts of a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Archdiocese said in a press release it has contacted the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The person informed parish staff at about noon Sunday that they had tested in the morning, with positive results.

Though the individual may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at church, the parish has initiated Archdiocese protocols and is taking precautionary measures because the parishioner attended 1 p.m. Mass at Yigo last Sunday, Nov. 8. It is known that the person was a good distance from most of the general congregation.

The church is able to remain open because it already underwent deep cleaning and thorough sanitation last Wednesday, said Father Paul Gofigan, pastor of the Yigo church. The Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team has begun its work. The work of the Archdiocese’s Contact Tracing Team does not supplant or replace that of the Public Health contact tracers. It supplements their efforts.

Our Lady of Lourdes had one initial case of a parishioner testing positive last Nov. 3. The church closed for several days and conducted deep cleaning and thorough sanitation before reopening, officials said.

"We remind all the faithful to observe the protocols posted for all entities of the Archdiocese of Agaña: wear a mask, maintain social distancing, clean your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer," officials said. "Anyone who is sick, potentially sick, or possibly exposed to COVID-19 is asked to join the parish Mass and events remotely so as to safeguard the health and safety of all."

The press release notes Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul extend thanks to Public Health and everyone who is assisting the church. They ask for prayers for this parishioner and all who have COVID-19.