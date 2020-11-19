Parishioner at Yigo chruch tests positive for COVID-19

Another parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

This is the third positive case from the Yigo parish this month. It is the second positive case out of the Yigo parish in five days. In fact, this newest case is connected to that of the parishioner who reported testing positive last Sunday, Nov. 15.

The latest individual underwent testing for the virus yesterday and tested positive. Our Lady of Lourdes Pastor, Father Paul Gofigan was informed late last night. The Archdiocese has notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services and has implemented its COVID-19 Protocols including ensuring that persons who test positive seek medical attention and quarantine themselves.

The latest person to test positive has not attended Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes since Sunday, Nov. 8. Father Paul reports that the Yigo church already underwent deep cleaning and extensive sanitization the following Wednesday, Nov. 11. Following Public Health and Archdiocese protocols, the church is able to remain open because of this.

Our Lady of Lourdes’ very first positive case was last Nov. 3. The church closed for several days and conducted deep cleaning and thorough sanitization before reopening.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul ask for prayers for this parishioner and all who have COVID-19.