Parishioners of St. Joseph Church in Inalåhan affirmed their faith by participating in the annual Good Friday traditions observed worldwide on April 15. Parishioners gathered in the Lada area of Inalåhan at 4:30 a.m. and began the Stations of the Cross. Led by Pastor Joseph Anore, participants carried out this devotion to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Church
Parishioners reflect on crucifixion of Jesus Christ, hold early morning Stations of the Cross
- Daily Post Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents arrested after baby had skull, rib fractures
- NEX supervisor allegedly stole from employer
- 'Crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck': Lawsuit questions Bank of Guam's insufficient fund fees
- Guam housing 'severely unaffordable'
- 3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers
- Man convicted in killing of Keith Castro jailed; allegedly attacked cops after brief chase
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Company brings green building alternative to Guam
- Navy sailor, wife released; ordered to stay away from baby
- Police shoot, kill armed man at Harmon intersection
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
Donald Trump wasn’t the first person to divide the world into winners and losers. Humans have been sorting people into these groups for a long… Read more
- Lillian Perez-Posadas
We just wrapped up celebrating National Social Worker Month in March and it is my honor to recognize all of the hardworking social workers on … Read more