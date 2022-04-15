Parishioners of St. Joseph Church in Inalåhan affirmed their faith by participating in the annual Good Friday traditions observed worldwide on April 15. Parishioners gathered in the Lada area of Inalåhan at 4:30 a.m. and began the Stations of the Cross. Led by Pastor Joseph Anore, participants carried out this devotion to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Church

