The public bathrooms at the Ipan beach, the area near Fish Eye in Piti, and Skate Park in Dededo are open again after being closed for repairs.

The latest repairs, and the necessary closure, were avoidable, said Roque Alcantara Sr., director of Department of Parks and Recreation.

Toilets, dispensers, sinks and showers were intentionally broken. In the case of the showers at Piti bathrooms, which had just been renovated, the showers heads and even the valves were stolen.

“We’ve ordered the parts and … I expect we’ll have it fixed by next week,” Alcantara said.

What he doesn’t understand is why the bathrooms continue to be vandalized.

“We need our bathrooms to be open so we can use it,” he said.

There’s a contractor that cleans and maintains public bathrooms at parks but they’re not at the parks 24 hours a day, he said.

Alcantara said bathrooms like the ones at Angel Santos Park in Hagåtña had broken doors that had to be replaced because someone broke the metal locks and damaged the door itself to get in.

“The department used to have 12 park rangers and we’re down to two,” he said. There’s a bill that was proffered that would allow DPR to certify volunteer rangers.

“That would help us a lot,” he said noting that a presence at local parks and around the public restrooms might deter would-be vandals.

Another solution they’re working on is placing surveillance cameras around the parks. Alcantara said in his discussions with the governor, she wants to see if there are federal funds available to help in this regard, to limit acts of vandalism and protect the island’s investments.

Help out, bag your trash

Alcantara said along with the contractors, he has two people who assist with picking up trash at the parks.

Ideally, they would just pick up the trash bags but he said the employees have to spend hours sometimes, just picking up trash that’s been thrown on the ground.

“I just ask that people at least bring a trash bag and so when they’re done, they put their trash in the bags,” he said. “My guys will pick up the bags.”

He said the team of two are out everyday to pick up trash. On Saturdays and Sundays, they work a half day.

“If they don’t do that, then the trash will just pile up,” the director said, ending that comment with a sigh. “We’re doing the best we can with our manpower. But I’m just ask people to help us out a little by at least gathering trash into a trash bag.”