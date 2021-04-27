Park patrol officers arrest 2 at Ipan park

Two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass at Ipan Beach Park this past week, including someone who authorities initially suspected to be homeless.

According to a Department of Parks and Recreation press release, park patrol officers arrested:

• a man, 51, on April 24 on suspicion of criminal trespass. The man was warned numerous times over the past year about camping in the park without a permit, according to Deputy Director Victor Villagomez. The man was also counseled numerous times for litter violations, Parks and Rec added.

• another man, 40 was arrested on Monday on suspicion of criminal trespass for a similar offense at the same park. The arrest followed multiple warnings for camping without a permit and for litter violations, according to the department.

The two arrestees were not named. Both were booked and released. Any further violations by these arrestees may result in an arrest and confinement, the release states.

Sen. Pedo Terlaje issued a statement Monday afternoon, promising more patrols for recreational spaces.

"Our beaches are for everyone's enjoyment and no one has the right to take advantage of this public space and trash our beaches. With the park ranger reserve program passed into law earlier this year, expect greater enforcement and more vigilance in our beaches and public parks," he said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor, first said one of the arrestees "may have been chronically homeless," based on information from park patrol officers, but later clarified that the arrest reports "will show neither individual was homeless."

Camping permits cost $30 a night with a refundable cleaning deposit. A camping permit application can be submitted at Parks and Rec.

For more information call 671-475-6288.