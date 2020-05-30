Friends enjoyed a sunny day at public parks on Friday as the parks officially reopened after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director John Burch said staff will be removing all barriers and gates will be open at all parks under the department's control.

“I think the parks being open today is a good thing as long as they maintain social distancing,” said Kalani Norton, 53, who was breaking in a new paddleboard and enjoying the outdoors at Matapang Beach Park.

When asked if he thought opening parks and lifting some restrictions could lead to more cases of COVID-19, he said: “That is always a possibility.”

Norton said he understood why the parks had to shut down in the first place.

“We have to show some sense of urgency with COVID-19. You can’t just assume it will go away. Hopefully, they have a vaccine soon,” he said.

Friends and Dededo residents Timothy Camacho, Nikki Del Castillo and Adrienne Edrosa met up at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, also known as Ypao Beach, on Friday to reconnect after months of stay-at-home orders.

“It’s been awhile since I came to the park,” said 26-year-old Camacho. “We need that in our lives … to relieve the stress with family and friends”

Del Castillo, 24, said she was also enjoying her first day out of home quarantine after returning home from Los Angeles, where she is studying dentistry.

“I think as long as people are being safe and staying 6 feet apart, and social distancing. I think it will be OK,” she said, “But I know everyone will come flooding in … that’s what happened in LA.”

For Edrosa, 21, the scene was a welcome sight.

“I’ve been at home, so this is nice. I miss seeing the beach and the waves,” she said,” I think people just need to keep it controlled. Guam is doing really good with our COVID cases.”

Kevin Carey, 50, of Tamuning, came to the park to have lunch and said as long and people are being smart about social distancing, then having the parks open again is “a good deal.”

“A lot of the problem people are having mental problems from being cooped up. So, it’s good to get out and about,” Carey said.

Karl Dumasig, 28, of Dededo said he missed visiting the island’s public parks and agreed it was time to reopen them.

“I think it’s great so people can enjoy the beach, enjoy being outside. Just as long there is not a really big gathering then it should be fine,” he said.