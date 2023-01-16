Legislation introduced by freshman Sen. William Parkinson seeks to ban businesses and the government from testing for cannabis before offering most applicants a job.

“It seems wholly unfair for us as a society to legalize cannabis and then go backwards by punishing the employment opportunities of the people that want to take part of the cannabis industry as consumers in a responsible manner," Parkinson told The Guam Daily Post.

While adults 21 and older have been able to legally grow and consume cannabis since April 2019, the law specifically clarified it was not forcing employers or the government to change any drug-free workplace policies or programs, including those "prohibiting the use of marijuana by employees and prospective employees in the workplace."

If passed into law, the new bill would mean hiring could not be denied for many jobs simply because of a positive test for cannabis during the preemployment process. The government of Guam, for example, continues to count the presence of cannabis in a worker's system grounds to deny employment or to trigger drug-free workplace policies.

Parkinson, in a news release, likened the proposal to the way the law views adults' use of tobacco or alcohol, two other regulated drugs used recreationally.

“Marijuana is legal on our island,” Parkinson continued. “We aren’t drug testing people for nicotine or alcohol, so why are we still drug testing them for marijuana? It’s time to update these practices.”

Bill 6-37, also sponsored by Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas and Vice Speaker Tina Muna-Barnes, would extend the ban to other areas, as well, but would exempt from the proposed change any positions and benefits that are mandated for cannabis testing by Congress.

“Unless required by federal law, no employer, landlord, college or government agency shall require any person, as a condition of employment, housing, education or government services, to participate in a blood, breath or urine test for the detection of marijuana," the bill's main provision states.

The bill also would continue to allow law enforcement to test for cannabis as part of an investigation into whether a driver was operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and for employers and government agencies to take action against an employee "based on a person's behavior rather than test results."

More bills forthcoming

Parkinson called the bill "very efficiently written," when speaking to the Post, noting the measure's relatively short length.

“We were looking at several bills with one common theme: removing barriers to accessing a job," he said. Parkinson said the measure is the first of many to remove barriers to employment and access to jobs.

“The barriers (to be) removed are not all cannabis-related,” Parkinson said. “I am also looking at bills to potentially digitize police clearances and the like so that people aren’t out so much time and money trying to get a job.” Parkinson added, “Remove requirements that bar entry, like mandated beverage classes that don’t seem to do much other than slow people down from getting jobs.”