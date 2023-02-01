A senator has introduced a bill that would allow convicted felons to be eligible for public assistance programs.

Sen. William Parkinson announced in a press release that he is introducing Bill 20-37, which is a measure "that would restore access to federal public assistance for eligible individuals with felony drug convictions."

Currently, federal law, under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1966 (PRWORA), "puts a lifetime ban on public assistance for people convicted of drug felonies."

Parkinson said the ban was signed into law during the war on drugs era and that people convicted of more serious offenses such as rape and murder were not banned from public assistance. People with drug trafficking convictions would not be eligible, however.

The public assistance programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

States and territories, under federal law, are able to opt out of the ban. According to Parkinson, only South Carolina and Guam maintain the ban.

"Bill 20-37 would opt Guam out of the SNAP and TANF ban for drug offenders like the other 49 states that have done so," Parkinson said.

He said the bill is needed because the reentry process for convicts, who have completed their sentences, into society has become "increasingly challenging."

"Most people returning home from prison had been struggling in some significant way prior to their involvement with the criminal justice system," the freshman senator stated in his release, citing surveys that show "substantial proportions of people who are incarcerated have histories of substance abuse, mental health issues, homelessness, physical or sexual abuse."

"Designed to provide subsistence-level benefits for people who cannot afford to feed themselves or clothe their children, SNAP and TANF may be particularly critical to prevent recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals back to their home communities," said Parkinson.

He said that drug addiction needs to be recognized as a public health crisis and Guam must "begin to treat it as one."

As for why his bill is important, Pakinson said, "We need to address the portion of our population that does not work, cannot provide for their families and are caught in cycles of poverty."