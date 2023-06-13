Sen. William Parkinson has chosen to postpone this week's upcoming oversight hearing on the Guam Power Authority at the request of GPA General Manager John Benavente.

According to a release from Parkinson, Benavente had stated that he wanted to continue working toward the utility's goal of 95% recovery from Typhoon Mawar by June 26 before having the oversight hearing.

"The reason why I called for an oversight is to discuss what recovery looked like after the typhoon," Parkinson stated in the release.

"With that being said, if GPA says that they need more time to focus on fixing our power lines, then I will, of course, cooperate with them. Mainly, what I want to know is what happened during the storm, what we did to solve the problems caused by the storm, and how we can be better prepared for the future," the senator added.

The oversight was set to take place June 15 and was intended to discuss the following:

Status of standby generators at the Guam Waterworks Authority and resiliency of infrastructure.

Status of new solar facilities and the Ukudu Power Plant.

The typhoon's effect on the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, also known as the fuel surcharge, on monthly power bills.

Transmission line and substation recovery and resiliency.

It's unclear when the oversight hearing will take place. It was postponed until further notice.