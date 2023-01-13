Parkinson holds off on bill repealing local abortion ban

Sen. William Parkinson will not be introducing legislation now to repeal Guam's 1990 ban on abortions, choosing instead to let the matter play out in court first.

However, during a press conference on the matter held Thursday, the freshman senator did condemn the law, as well as levy heavy criticism at Attorney General Douglas Moylan, who is working to dissolve the injunction placed on the ban.

Sometimes referred to as the Belle Arriola law, after its main sponsor, the late Sen. Elizabeth Arriola, Public Law 20-134 was determined unconstitutional soon after enactment due to case law at the time - namely, the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

An injunction bars enforcement of the ban, but the judicial order is the only reason it isn't in effect, since the law never was repealed.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decades-old case law protecting abortion as a constitutional right, allowing states and territories to regulate abortion as they see fit. This also resurfaced old bans that were made dormant by prior Supreme Court decisions.

Filings to dissolve the injunction on Guam's ban are expected around the end of the month or beginning of next month, as Moylan said he would submit documents within 30 days from his inauguration on Jan. 2.

On Thursday, Parkinson, who campaigned on championing abortion rights, said he originally intended to introduce legislation that would have repealed the law, but after consulting with the American Civil Liberties Union, he decided to hold off on that decision and allow the courts to address the issue first.

The ACLU is no stranger to tackling impediments to abortion access on Guam, and is currently in federal court over Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions.

Before Moylan took over the Office of the Attorney General as the new elected AG, then-AG Leevin Camacho opined that the Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the old ban because it violated federal laws applicable to Guam at the time. Therefore, the ban was void from the beginning and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.

Parkinson said it would be counterproductive to repeal something "that is not there," and added that introducing legislation may even compromise legal standing, but also said repeal legislation could be an alternative if the court route fails.

"I think it's a valid way to tackle this problem. And so, if me holding off in introducing legislation would assist those efforts, I'm willing to set aside legislation for now. But, if the court route fails, we can always go the legislative route as an alternative remedy. But, for now, I will cede to the subject matter experts and let them take this to court," Parkinson said after the press conference.

Most of Thursday's press conference was dedicated to speaking about Moylan's intent to dissolve the injunction on the old ban and the consequences that would follow.

The 1990 law bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties, including for women who obtain or seek an abortion. There is little exception to the ban and rape and incest are not considered. Moreover, the ban also would make it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion. That could mean providing information on where to get an abortion.

This was seen in action decades ago when the late attorney Janet Benshoof was arrested after providing information on how Guam women could obtain an abortion in Hawaii, The Washington Post reported.

"Under (the ban), this speech is illegal," Parkinson said Thursday. "Public Law 20-134 makes it illegal to advocate for abortion. This is one of the many reasons it was struck down as unconstitutional. It is a gag order under threat of criminal prosecution."

'Discretion' over charging mothers

Parkinson added that the law would impose forced pregnancies onto victims of rape and deter medical providers from coming to Guam. The senator chided Moylan for committing resources "to reenacting a dead law instead of going after rapists and child molesters."

"I know Doug Moylan said he would be the toughest AG on crime. But I thought he meant rapists, murderers and drug dealers. I did not know he meant pregnant women and survivors of rape. ... To Doug Moylan, if you insist on reviving this law, people will be arrested. Pregnant women, young girls, people who exercise their First Amendment right to share basic information. Innocent people. So if you are determined to arrest these people, I say let me be the first. Because I will never stop advocating for choice and never stop advocating for the people of Guam," Parkinson said.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post he "respectfully disagreed" with the senator and reiterated reasoning that the AG is tasked with enforcing the law. He and his team agree that the legal basis for the injunction changed when the Supreme Court overturned prior case law protecting abortion, Moylan added.

"Until the Guam Legislature duly passes a law repealing or changing PL 20-134, my duty to the people remains to enforce such laws duly passed by the Legislature. For each day a law is not enforced, the people are deprived of the benefits of that law and the public policy reasons behind that law. The AG does not make public policy and is responsible to ensure that laws passed by our elected leaders, past, present and future, are enforced," Moylan said.

But while the old ban outlines the crime and punishment, Moylan said one of the common law powers of the AG is to decide if a person should be charged with a crime, adding that he intends to review, on a case-by-case basis, whether to charge women for violating the ban.

"I maintain and reserve my right as an AG to exercise my prosecutorial discretion not to charge persons having abortions," Moylan said.

The AG also noted the referendum included in the law, which puts to a vote whether the ban should remain in place. However, the law refers to an election year that has long passed and it's unclear how the referendum would be applied if the injunction is removed and the law enforced.

"I do not want to be involved in the abortion public policy debate and will not spar with this or any senator on matters of public policy, which is their ultimate decision. I personally believe that only women should decide this divisive issue," Moylan told the Post.

Parkinson has said he didn't agree with the idea of a referendum, as a lawmaker, and that difficult decisions should not be passed on to the public.

During the press conference, Parkinson said he looked forward to partnering with organizations such as the Bureau of Women's Affairs and discussing with them what legislation they think will benefit the community.

Women's Affairs Director Jayne Flores, who was part of Thursday's conference, urged Moylan to focus on criminals committing sexual assault and abuse.

"Since 2017, in the last five years, an average of 71% of the criminal sexual conduct crimes committed have been committed against minors. That is something we need to focus on," she added.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas, who also had been an abortion-rights candidate, attended the press conference and said decisions on abortion are best made between a woman and her doctor.