One observation Sen.-elect William Parkinson said he made during the COVID-19 pandemic was how some manner of a "big bad event" that could cause mass unemployment on island always seemed lingering on the horizon, whether that be a typhoon, a disease or a destabilizing war.

He said he hopes to address that issue and other matters coming into the 37th Guam Legislature.

"I learned a lot of lessons from the pandemic about structural problems in the way we organize our society. One of the first things I want to try to get implemented is a permanent unemployment insurance program," Parkinson told The Guam Daily Post.

The federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program had been a needed financial solution for many on island who lost their jobs due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the program was temporary, the governor and her administration have talked about the need for a local unemployment insurance program. But funding, as is the case with many initiatives on Guam, is a concern.

Parkinson said his team is working through the early drafts of an unemployment insurance bill. After the initial drafting, he and his team will look at working with the Guam Department of Labor to fine-tune the measure "and bring out the best possible product we can in the first hundred days," Parkinson said.

The incoming freshman senator, who is the son of the late Sen. Don Parkinson, the speaker of the 23rd Guam Legislature, said there are two ways to go about funding.

"The first way is we just pay into it over a series of time. And then after we've paid into long enough, ... start paying out," Parkinson said.

"The other way is, recently the governor's office received a grant to do a wage study. And if we pass muster on that wage study, that could potentially provide us a mechanism where we could start the unemployment insurance program paying out right away. ... That (study) will kind of help guide us on what the next step will be," he added, appearing to refer to the grant award in August for an unemployment feasibility study.

Parkinson also plans to champion universal health care on Guam, adding that the pandemic made him realize there is a serious issue when health insurance is tied to employment, and that universal health care needs to be addressed "sooner rather than later."

"You have a pandemic that causes us to lose our jobs and our health care right at the moment when we need our health care the most," Parkinson said.

Beyond all that, Parkinson said he was a "defender of freedom in all its forms."

"I am a big believer in gun freedom. I'm a big believer in economic freedom. I'm a big believer in women's reproductive freedom. I'm a big believer in gay rights. Freedom in all its forms, I intend to defend," Parkinson said.

To that extent, Parkinson said he hopes to codify abortion rights into Guam law.

Parkinson also plans to continue the work of outgoing Sen. Jose Terlaje and lower the retirement age for public safety officers.

"I want the people of Guam to know that I will always be fair. Even though I am a Democrat, I am a senator for all the people of Guam and I will govern as such. I don't believe the parties have such a stranglehold over how we should do things. I think there's a lot of room for us to work together on things we do agree with," Parkinson said, adding that he feels the Legislature has become so polarized that maybe "just being fair, and being kind and courteous" to colleagues could make a positive difference.