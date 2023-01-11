Sen. William Parkinson is expected to hold a press conference Thursday regarding the issue of abortion access. Parkinson, who had campaigned on championing abortion rights, told The Guam Daily Post he is leaning toward a repeal of the 1990 abortion ban, sometimes referred to as the Belle Arriola law, after its main sponsor, the late Sen. Elizabeth Arriola.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court unsettled the legal landscape surrounding abortion by overturning decades-old case law protecting the practice, allowing states and territories to regulate abortion as they see fit.

Guam's 1990 abortion ban was determined unconstitutional soon after enactment, due to case law at the time, but the legislation never was repealed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Now, Attorney General Douglas Moylan is expected to move to dissolve the injunction placed on the old ban, which is preventing enforcement. However, that would prove a moot issue if the law is repealed.

"The direction I'm leaning towards, before looking at codifying (abortion access), let's settle what's going on with this Belle Arriola law. And we're still conferring on what the best route to go with is, whether it be through the courts or repeal legislation. But myself, I am leaning towards repeal legislation as a way to make the question of the Belle Arriola law moot," Parkinson said.

The Civil Division at the Office of the Attorney General currently is preparing legal documents necessary to dissolve the injunction, according Moylan. The AG said he anticipates filing documents within 30 days from his inauguration on Jan. 2.

Moylan has said the attorney general has a duty to enforce laws or challenge them in court, and cannot simply ignore an existing law.

Any filing to dissolve the injunction is expected to be met with legal challenges.

Attorney Anita Arriola, who represented plaintiffs in the the case that struck down the ban decades ago and who is part of the Guam People for Choice coalition, and also is the daughter of Belle Arriola, has said that Moylan would have "a fight on his hands" if he tried to dissolve the injunction. That wouldn't just come from the coalition, but from doctors, nurses and others involved in the lawsuit that challenged the abortion ban.

"It's a very general and very draconian ban. Not just on abortion, but also on free speech," Arriola told the Post previously.

The 1990 ban wouldn't just outlaw abortion - albeit with very limited exceptions. It would also make it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion. That could mean providing information on where to get an abortion.

Decades ago, hours after the ban was enacted, the late attorney Janet Benshoof, then the director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, was arrested after delivering a speech in which she said Guam women could obtain abortions in Hawaii, providing the phone number of a Planned Parenthood Clinic in the state, The Washington Post reported.

Other senators may join the press conference Thursday, according to Parkinson, who said he intends to have co-sponsors for legislation that he will introduce.

When asked if he felt there was enough support in the 37th Guam Legislature to repeal the 1990 ban, Parkinson said the old ban is even more extreme than the Guam Heartbeat Act, which failed to become law last term. And in that sense, he was confident the votes may be there.

The Guam Heartbeat Act was introduced by former Sen. Telena Nelson and would have banned abortions at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, earlier than when women may know they are pregnant. Instead of government enforcement, the measure would have allowed private citizens to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who violated its provisions, except that women who obtain or seek an abortion would be immune from lawsuit.

The bill made no exemptions for rape or incest. It passed the Legislature but was vetoed by the governor and failed to achieve an override. Current Sens. Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton and Frank Blas Jr. were co-sponsors to the bill, as was former Sen. Tony Ada.

In contrast, the old ban applies to abortions at any stage of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties — even for women who obtain an abortion. There is little exception to the ban. Rape and incest are not considered. However, it also contains the need for a referendum on whether the ban should be repealed.

Past AG Leevin Camacho opined that the Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the old ban because it violated federal laws applicable to Guam at the time. The old ban was, therefore, void from the beginning and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.