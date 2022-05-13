Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, former Sen. Mana Silva Taijeron and Cannabis Control Board member William Parkinson are among the latest to consider running in the wide-open senatorial race.

As many as five, if not six, of the 15 current senators are either running for another office or are not seeking reelection.

But, so far, most of the estimated 80 who received candidate packets from the Guam Election Commission are taking their time about filing their candidacy.

"At this point, it's under consideration," Sablan said of a senatorial run as a Democrat. He said he still needs to talk to his family about it. "The packet was picked up by (Inalåhan) Mayor Tony Chargualaf and he surprised me (Tuesday)."

Chargualaf said Sablan, who's been executive director of MCOG for 14 years, is "very well versed with the issues plaguing our island" that he has heard from different mayors over the years.

"A voice for the mayors is a voice for the people," Chargualaf told The Guam Daily Post. "He has also demonstrated his willingness to assist the mayors by being the front line for the mayors' council when facing the Legislature. ... Angel is an intelligent individual with great plans and he has foresight on strategic preparation."

Parkinson, currently a representative of the general public on the Cannabis Control Board, cited specific issues he would focus on, besides "continued stewardship at the legislative level of the burgeoning cannabis industry."

"My issues of focus would be defending women’s rights in light of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and the attempt to push a heartbeat bill by this Legislature," said Parkinson, a Democrat.

He said he also will focus on energy and utilities, pushing for ways to lower residents' power bills and begin transitioning to green energy, and stimulating economic growth "through progressive policy actions."

Taijeron, a Republican, is seeking a comeback to the Legislature. She served one term during the 31st Guam Legislature and previously worked as a TV news reporter for 17 years. She's a former deputy administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

A few other individuals received senatorial candidate packets recently, including Republicans Fred Schmidt and Bistra Mendiola; Democrats Alexander Duenas and Armando Dominguez; Pete Perez, an independent; and MiChelle Hope Taitano.

June 28 is the last day to file candidacy for the primary elections for governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.