A bill introduced last week, if enacted into law, will put a temporary hold on certain hiring requirements at the Guam Department of Corrections.

Sen. William Parkinson introduced Bill 40-37 with the purpose of "stopping the logjam" that is currently preventing new hires at DOC from working.

According to the bill, a "temporary moratorium" will be placed on the requirement to undergo a psychological evaluation and background investigation before starting at the department.

"The incentive of the bill is to remove barriers to work for DOC guards, because I know that there is a shortage of DOC officers right now. And this bill is going to help us facilitate getting them on the work faster, so that we can give the manpower DOC needs to function properly," Parkinson told The Guam Daily Post, explaining the waiver of vetting requirements will not be permanent.

Bill 40-37 states the new recruits will have until Oct. 1, 2024, to complete the background investigation and psychological evaluation, which, when completed, will officially certify the recruits as peace officers in Guam.

"Right now, a guard can't start work until they get this psych evaluation done. So, we have a perfectly good person willing to work, willing to do the job, who can't start while he's having to wait for scheduling to get these (evaluations) done," said Parkinson. "Because, I think, there's a very limited number of specialists who would (conduct) the (evaluation), as well.

The freshman lawmaker confirmed he had yet to speak with DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho about the bill, but thought the measure would align with efforts during his first term to remove barriers for work.

"It's just my bid to help. And so, I'm always looking for more input to better streamline these things. If DOC has some input, I'm more than happy to take it into account," Parkinson added.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with Camacho about the bill, but the director wanted to reserve his comments until after discussing it with the governor.

"I appreciate Sen. Parkinson's positive efforts to improve the hiring process," Camacho said.

Sen. Barnett

In recent weeks, Sen. Chris Barnett has voiced concerns regarding the hiring at DOC. Barnett learned 100 applicants have been waiting since May 2022 to be processed by the Guam Department of Administration.

Regarding Parkinson's bill, Barnett told The Guam Daily Post he is looking forward to more discussion and appreciates his fellow senator's efforts.

"But, I also want to be careful when we start fiddling with required qualifications that are in place for good reason," he said. Barnett said he also is looking at other solutions.

"I'd also like i Liheslatura to look at ways we can streamline (the) process for bringing law enforcement recruits on board and eliminate any bottlenecks at the Department of Administration," he added.