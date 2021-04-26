Department of Parks and Recreation patrol officers arrested two men on suspicion of criminal trespass and littering at Ipan Beach Park in separate incidents recently.

Deputy Director Victor Villagomez stated:

• A man, 51, was arrested on April 24 at Ipan Beach Park on suspicion of criminal trespass. The man was warned numerous times over the past year about camping in the park without a permit, according to Villagomez. The man was also counseled numerous times for litter violations, he added.

• A man, 40 was arrested on April 26 on suspicion of criminal trespass for a similar offense at the same park. The arrest followed multiple warnings for camping without a permit and for litter violations, according to Villagimez.

The two arrestees were not named.

Camping permits cost $30 a night with a refundable cleaning deposit. A camping permit application can be filed at Parks and Rec.

For more information call 475-6288.