Parks & Rec director resigns

Richard Ybanez has resigned as Department of Parks and Recreation director.

His resignation follows the most recent closure of the Hagåtña and Dededo swimming pools, and the termination of the contractor that had been managing the pools.

According to a press release from Adelup, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero accepted Ybanez’s resignation.

"Director Ybanez has cited health reasons for his resignation, which is effective close of business February 27, 2020," the release states.

“I want to thank Rich for his service and I respect his decision to focus on his health. I wish him all the best,” Leon Guerrero said.

Cloudy water and delayed oversight hearings

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services inspected the Dededo swimming pool. The resulting report called it an "imminent health hazard" and inspectors with the Division of Environmental Health recommended the pool's closure until nearly two dozen issues are addressed.

According to the inspection results, the combined chlorine levels were above the required limit and the water in the deep end of the pool was still cloudy and green, preventing a clear view of the main drain.

The contractor, Canton Construction, told Public Health officials that an automated chemical controller that helps facilitate monitoring of disinfection and pH feed equipment has been inoperable for several years. The contractor was fired Wednesday by Leon Guerrero.

Additionally, an oversight hearing for the agency scheduled for today has been postponed. Sen. Kelly Marsh, whose legislative committee has oversight over recreational facilities on Guam, had scheduled the hearing to find out what is happening with the pools and what's being done to make them safe again for residents.

“The Committee remains committed to ensuring that the Department of Parks and Recreation remains accountable toward determining long-term solutions for the Hagåtña and Dededo pools," a press release from Marsh's office stated. "That action is contingent upon I Maga’håga’s appointment of a successor to head the effort which, given the importance of the pools, is expected to occur shortly.”

The Guam Daily Post emailed Marsh's office to ask if Deputy Director Victor Villagomez would be able to sit in at the hearing and answer to the swimming pool problems. There was no response as of press time.