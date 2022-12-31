Parole board weighing release of sex offender

The Guam Parole Board was impressed with an inmate who, since being confined by the Department of Corrections, has obtained his high school diploma and completed a drug treatment program.

"Thank you for denying my first request for parole," Jason Asprer told board members Thursday afternoon.

Asprer, 47, explained that since being denied his first request for parole, he started the Resident Substance Abuse Treatment Program on his own.

"It really changed the way I looked at life," he said, in reference to the program. He added that he had been using methamphetamine since he was 21 years old.

In addition, Asprer said he obtained his high school diploma rather than a GED certificate, which the parole board previously suggested he do. Asprer also said, if he is released on parole, he is hoping to find employment to continue paying restitution owed in his case.

After hearing Asprer speak on why he should be let out on parole, board Chair Stephen Guerrero said he was "impressed" with Asprer's accomplishments.

The board took the matter under advisement, however, and will issue a decision on whether to release Asprer on parole at a later date.

Charges

Asprer was accused in 2015 of sexually molesting a boy with a developmental disability and forcing the minor to smoke meth, according to Post files.

Asprer was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct, child abuse and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, but an appeal led to some of his charges being dismissed.

According to prison records, Asprer was sentenced to serve eight years in 2017. However, he became eligible for parole in April of this year. So far, he has served six years of his sentence, which includes the time he was in custody while court proceedings were ongoing.

Asprer is listed on the Guam Sex Offender Registry as a Level One sex offender.