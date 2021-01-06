PARS continues advocacy work for Guam's radiation survivors

The Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors is welcoming the island community to join the organization and its advocacy work for Guam as a downwinder community and to receive compensation for exposure to radiation.

The next general meeting of PARS, at 1 p.m. Jan. 23, also will be its annual membership drive. The meeting will be held via Zoom and interested participants must register.

Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Bert Schreiber in a sworn affidavit noted that Guam's radiation exposure during the nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands was "off the charts" on scales measuring radiation exposure.

Information related to exposure in Guam was classified until the 1990s. PARS President Robert Celestial discovered the unclassified documents and pursued the affidavit from Schreiber.

After a congressionally mandated investigation, the National Academies of Science concluded in a 2002 published report that Guam should be included as a "downwinder" under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

Currently proposed RECA amendments include new "downwinder states" such as Idaho, New Mexico, Guam and others. Since the current RECA program will expire in 2022, there is a new provision in H.R. 3783 that will extend the program another 23 years.

PARS is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization that advocates for the inclusion of Guam as a downwinder area under RECA, according to a press release.

The RECA Program would provide medical benefits and $150,000 for eligible "Downwinders of Guam," defined as those present in Guam from 1946 to 1962 and who have been diagnosed with one of the cancers associated with radiation exposure.