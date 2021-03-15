Parsons donates to Island Girl Power

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Parsons recognized the vision of Island Girl Power, a 20-year-old organization focused on providing positive activities and role models for young women. IGP's core values include building self-confidence and acceptance and making our island better, one girl at a time. The IGP mission aligns with Parsons' quest to deliver a better world, incorporating inclusion and diversity, high ethics and giving back to our local community, Parsons stated in a press release.

The Parsons team in Guam, led by program manager Kristina Ingvarsson, selected IGP as the recipient of a $7,500 donation to assist the organization in pushing forward its goals and objectives.

Juanita Blaz, executive director of IGP, stated, "This donation could not have come at a better time. Not only are we celebrating International Women's Day, but we are growing IGP administratively to be more self-sufficient in our programs to reach more young women. We are very grateful to Parsons for this sizable donation, one of the largest single monetary contributions we have received!"