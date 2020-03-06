Part-time legislature bill finds its committee

Bill 265-35, authored by Sen. James Moylan, was introduced in early January. It promised several changes related to lawmakers, but chief among them is the transformation of the Guam Legislature into a part-time entity.

The bill was just referred to the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing on Thursday – the same day that former Sen. Bob Klitzkie happened to be speaking about a part-time legislature at a Rotary Club of Guam meeting at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort.

"I'll tell you what I'd like to see ... an effective, efficient government that provides basic services in accordance with the rule of law on at least a break-even basis," Klitzkie said. "In order to get to that position, the Legislature has to take the lead and the Legislature must lead from the high ground, ... and the only way that I can see that happening would be that the Legislature stops being the home for professional politicians."

Bill 256 does away with senatorial salaries and benefits, replacing it with $100 stipends for each day spent in session, which will be limited to at most 60 days, convening in January and again in June. The difference in compensation leads to more than $850,000 in savings through a two-year term compared to today's salary structure, according to the bill's fiscal note.

It also reduces the number of senatorial staff and removes some of the political maneuvering surrounding those positions. It would create the Legislative Research and Services Bureau, staffed by classified employees whose jobs are not reliant on senators winning an election.

The employees of this bureau would, much like the Library of Congress, provide services such as research and bill drafting for all senators.

Three main functions

"Senators only have three functions: passing laws, appropriating budgets and confirming executive appointments," Klitzkie said. "Being ambassadors to foreign countries or the United Nations is not part of a senator's job. Performing marriages shouldn't be part of a senator's job."

While lawmakers write resolutions now and again, these not only cost money but can be used as another way to campaign on the taxpayer's dime, Klitzkie added.

"When you do the presentation, oftentimes, it gets you some earned media," he said.

Bill 256 does address commendations and congratulatory resolutions directly, barring lawmakers from introducing more than two resolutions a month with commendation, recognition or congratulatory intent.

The measure hasn't been without some criticism.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson has pointed to conflicts of interest lawmakers might face.

Sen. Wil Castro said at the time of the bill's introduction that he would like to let the people decide on the measure through a voter referendum.

Klitzkie is against that idea.

"That only provides the incumbents what's called 'cover.' ... Something as complicated as a part-time legislature doesn't lend itself well to the initiative process," he said.

Not a new idea

Part-time state legislatures are not an alien concept. The National Conference of State Legislatures organizes lawmaking bodies into three categories: Green, which is equivalent to full time; Gray, which are hybrids; and Gold, which are part-time.

Four states are under the Green category and six are under what the NCSL calls "Full-time Lite." Half of all states are in Gray territory, while 10 are "Part-time Lite" and four are part-time, with low pay and small staff sizes.

"I suspect that most people, if they gave it any thought at all, ... would say, 'Yeah, (part-time) sounds pretty good to me.' But people who would fight it tooth and nail are the ones who benefit by it right now. They're not going to want to see somebody come along and break their rice bowl," Klitzkie said.

"So you can expect there will be all kinds of opposition, pretext after pretext as to why we can't do a part-time legislature. But what it really comes down to is protection of the incumbents."

'Needs to become a wedge issue'

There have been nearly 100 candidate packets picked up from the Guam Election Commission at this early stage in the 2020 election. There are many new names, in addition to incumbents, who have picked up packets. There are also a few familiar names seeking to enter the 36th Guam Legislature. Whether any of these individuals will file their candidacies won't be known until the end of June, when the deadline applies.

"This idea of a part-time legislature needs to become a wedge issue," Klitzkie said Thursday, recalling the controversial retroactive pay raises enacted in November 2014, which became a focal point in the 2016 elections.

"When your friendly politician comes along and asks you, 'Can you buy some tickets to my fundraiser?' ... Your response would be, 'When are you going to back Jim Moylan's part-time legislature bill?'"