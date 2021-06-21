Parties agree to dismiss $32M foreclosure

A Superior Court of Guam judge has honored the parties' stipulation of dismissal in a $32 million foreclosure case between plaintiffs Guam Industrial Services Inc., Marianas Properties LLC, and Marianas Gas Corp. and defendant Bank of Guam.

A stipulation of dismissal with prejudice was filed in court Thursday.

Details of the dismissal have not yet been made public.

Each party has agreed to bear its own costs and attorneys' fees.

During a hearing held Friday, Judge Arthur Barcinas told the parties that the court honors the stipulation of dismissal.

No other court hearings have been set.

Civil complaint

According to Post files, Bank of Guam was seeking to foreclose on the assets of Guam Industrial Services, Marianas Gas and Marianas Properties, which does business as the Pacific Star Resort & Spa. The bank had alleged a default on a $32 million loan.

In addition to the hotel, at stake was a large dry dock called the Machinist, which was sent to China for repairs but was seized by a ship repair yard over a payment dispute, according to court documents.

As of October 2020, the balance on the loan was $30 million, but the market value of the hotel and the Agat properties under Marianas Gas is "many millions of dollars higher than the balance of the loan claimed by the bank," according to the borrowers.

Marianas Gas employs 34 people and is the sole provider of oxygen, nitrogen and medical gas for the island's hospitals and clinics, the complaint stated. Pacific Star has 61 employees.

The plaintiffs had alleged in court documents that the bank seized from its Bank of Guam account a $1.7 million payment by a vendor.

Marianas Properties requested that the bank release $300,000 of the $1.7 million to cover payroll, insurance, payments to vendors, tax and operation expenses, to which the bank agreed.

The plaintiffs had also alleged the bank confiscated $750,000 and $550,000, respectively, a portion of which was Marianas Properties' pandemic relief from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The bank had effectively cut off Marianas Properties' cash flow, the complaint stated.