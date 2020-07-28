The plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit against Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez have filed a notice of intent to dismiss, stating the "parties have reached an agreement in principle and are in the process of completing a resolution agreement."

Five public school students with disabilities filed a civil lawsuit against Fernandez in early July, claiming that the superintendent had failed in his official capacity to provide the students' needs guaranteed under their Individualized Education Programs.

Specifically, that extended school year instruction and services for the students would not be upheld. According to the complaint, each student's IEP includes extended school year instruction of four hours per day for four weeks and at least one paraprofessional aide.

Four of the five students fall within the autism spectrum.

Answering to the complaint, Fernandez stated through counsel that he denies Guam DOE would fail to meet statutory requirements.

The complaint also stated that "there is no basis to assert that the public schools cannot provide educational services based upon the (students') IEP, when in fact, the governor created an exception for a pilot program to assist in the opening of schools."

But Guam DOE legal counsel Jesse Nasis, in opposing the complaint, stated this argument was "glaringly untrue" because the governor gave the Department of Public Health and Social Services the authority to choose the school. The plaintiffs should have called the department to determine if a public school was open, Guam DOE asserted.

The notice of intent to dismiss was filed on July 24.